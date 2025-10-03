DA, EU culminates grant in Mindanao

The Department of Agriculture–Philippine Rural Development Project (DA-PRDP) Mindanao Cluster, through the Project Support Office (PSO Mindanao), successfully concluded the PRDP–European Union Co-Financing Grant Culmination: A Celebration of Convergence in Mindanao in Davao City recently, marking the completion of the Second Additional Financing and European Union Co-Financing Grant (AF2-EU).

Through the AF2-EU, PRDP enabled disadvantaged, remote, and conflict-affected local government units across Mindanao to access infrastructure and enterprise opportunities by lowering counterpart equity requirements. By the end of August 2025, PRDP was able to bring agri-fishery interventions to 224,000 individuals, nearly half of whom were women, with strong representation from Indigenous Peoples and communities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

Household incomes of AF2-EU beneficiaries rose significantly, with a 65 percent increase from ₱113,587 to ₱188,000, while enterprise participants experienced a 128 percent rise in income. Farmers and fisherfolk also doubled their marketed product values, improving livelihoods through enhanced market access and value-adding activities such as coffee consolidation and coco-coir processing.

The grant also supported the completion of 16 farm-to-market roads (98.8 km), nine potable water systems, and 19 other facilities, cutting travel time to markets by 56 percent, transport costs by 26 percent, and household medical expenses from waterborne diseases to zero. These investments not only improved access and productivity but also strengthened sanitation, hygiene, and overall community well-being.

In her message, World Bank Co-Task Team Leader Maria Theresa Quiñones expressed deep gratitude for the partnership, highlighting how the EU’s support has strengthened the project’s impact in Mindanao.

“We are very happy and thankful that the European Union is one of our key partners in joining us in reaching out to our PRDP beneficiaries. To MinDA, which is always on its toes trying to help in the processing and being our champion and advocate, and to PSO Mindanao and the Regional Project Coordination Offices for rising to the challenge,” said Quiñones. “I’ve seen the products of our development partners, and many of our recommendations during missions are now being operationalized.”

For his part, Marco Gemmer, Head of Cooperation of the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines, underscored the EU’s commitment to reaching vulnerable and underserved communities.

“Our objective has always been to reach the most remote areas in Mindanao — the 5th and 6th class municipalities, BARMM, conflict-affected zones, and areas with Indigenous Peoples. In Mindanao, there is a wealth of ideas, local knowledge, and wisdom. What our farmers need is not to be taught how to farm, but how to strengthen the enterprise side,” he said.

DA–PRDP Mindanao Project Director Macario D. Gonzaga echoed this message, thanking the EU and the World Bank for their continued support to Mindanao’s farming and fishing communities.

“We are not just celebrating milestones; we are honoring a shared story of partnership, vision, and transformation. What began as a six-year initiative has grown into a dynamic platform for building a modern, climate-smart, and market-oriented agri-fishery sector,” Gonzaga said.

“Through this partnership, we have seen farmers, women, Indigenous groups, and small entrepreneurs unlock their potential. Agricultural cooperatives are becoming stronger, rural infrastructure has improved, and opportunities for private sector engagement have expanded. Together, these have laid the groundwork for resilient, inclusive, and sustainable agricultural growth across Mindanao and beyond.”

As PRDP transitions to the upcoming PRDP Scale-Up, the lessons of AF2-EU will guide efforts to institutionalize climate resilience, deepen conflict-sensitive approaches, strengthen enterprise governance, and enhance digital tools for transparency and efficiency, bringing more interventions in rural communities in Mindanao. PR