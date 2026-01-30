Damosa Land backs Mindanao growth

As global investors look beyond crowded capitals for new growth opportunities, Damosa Land Inc. is pressing ahead with a disciplined expansion across Mindanao, betting that the southern Philippines is ready for larger, long-term capital investments.

Entering 2026, the Davao-based developer is accelerating projects that position Davao City and nearby growth corridors as competitive hubs for tourism, industry, and integrated communities—at a time when many property firms remain cautious amid volatile markets.

Rather than pull back, Damosa Land is advancing a portfolio anchored on real demand: industrial estates with reliable utilities, hospitality projects tied to connectivity, and townships that link jobs, housing, and trade. The strategy mirrors a broader shift in the Philippine economy, where regional cities—not just Metro Manila—are increasingly driving growth.

“In 2026, our focus is on scaling responsibly by aligning commercial viability with long-term impact,” Ricardo F. Lagdameo, President of Damosa Land, Inc., said during the Davao media briefing on January 27, 2026. “We continue to see strong opportunities in Mindanao where thoughtful development can unlock economic activity, strengthen local ecosystems, and improve quality of life.”

Regional playbook for sustainable expansion

Damosa Land enters 2026 with a development pipeline spanning commercial, industrial, residential, and hospitality assets across Mindanao and select provincial growth corridors. Instead of rapid, speculative expansion, the company is prioritizing projects that address structural needs, including logistics, export manufacturing, tourism capacity, and workforce housing, while strengthening regional competitiveness.

Flagship developments such as Agriya township, Kahi Estates, Damosa IT Park, and the Anflo Industrial Estate (AIE) anchor this approach. Designed as economic ecosystems, these projects support industries ranging from agribusiness and technology services to light manufacturing and export-oriented operations.

The scale of Damosa Land’s footprint highlights its growing role in Mindanao’s development. Across its estates, the company hosts 11 global locators, posts a 92 percent occupancy rate, and manages about 700,000 square meters of leasable space. Its projects support more than 11,000 jobs and have delivered over 1,600 homes, integrating employment centers with residential communities.

Hospitality anchors a tourism-led strategy

One of Damosa Land’s key milestones in early 2026 is the launch of TRYP by Wyndham Samal, its landmark hotel development on Samal Island. Branded under one of the world’s largest hotel groups, the project signals the company’s push to bring international-standard hospitality to high-potential regional destinations.

Beyond room inventory, TRYP by Wyndham Samal is positioned as a tourism and employment catalyst. The project is expected to spur demand across transport, food and beverage, retail, and leisure sectors, deepening economic links between Davao City and Samal Island.

The development also aligns with major infrastructure plans, including the proposed Davao–Samal connectivity bridge. Once completed, the bridge is expected to cut travel time, improve logistics, and open new investment opportunities across the island.

Industrial growth backed by utilities and partnerships

While hospitality draws attention, Damosa Land’s industrial portfolio remains central to its growth strategy. The Anflo Industrial Estate continues to attract multinational and domestic firms seeking reliable infrastructure, strategic location, and access to a growing regional workforce.

To reinforce this foundation, Damosa Land Inc. has entered a 25-year partnership with MWPV to develop, invest in, construct, manage, operate, and maintain additional water facilities within AIE. The agreement ensures a stable water supply—critical for manufacturing and export-driven enterprises—and strengthens the estate’s appeal to new locators.

Energy reliability further supports the company’s industrial developments. Power across Davao City, Panabo City, and parts of Davao del Norte is supplied by Davao Light and Power Company, the country’s third-largest electric distribution utility. Its network serves industrial estates, business parks, and residential communities across the region.

Davao Light is part of the AboitizPower group, which operates more than eight distribution utilities nationwide, including the Philippines’ second- and third-largest. The group plays a key role in meeting baseload and peak energy demand, a factor that remains critical in investor site decisions.

Positioning Mindanao for global capital

Damosa Land’s 2026 expansion reflects a broader reassessment by international investors. As supply chains diversify and companies look beyond congested urban centers, regions like Mindanao—offering competitive costs, improving infrastructure, and a young workforce—are gaining attention.

Davao has emerged as a regional hub for trade, tourism, and industry, supported by stable utilities, expanding transport links, and a growing services sector. By anchoring its projects on infrastructure, partnerships, and integrated planning, Damosa Land is positioning itself as a long-term partner in the region’s economic transformation.

“Developments like TRYP by Wyndham Samal reflect a broader shift toward regional, well-planned investments that go beyond individual projects," Lagdameo said. “For Damosa Land, our strategy has always been to build integrated communities—across residential, commercial, industrial, and tourism sectors—that support inclusive growth, generate long-term economic value, and strengthen the regions where we operate.” DEF