Damosa Land, Inc. opens Mindanao’s major cold-chain facility at Anflo Industrial Estate in Panabo City

Homegrown developer Damosa Land, Inc. (DLI) marked a milestone with the launch of what it says is the largest cold-storage facility in Mindanao, operated by GMAC Logitech Refrigeration Corporation at the Anflo Industrial Estate (AIE) on March 9, 2026.

The project strengthens the region’s logistics network and supports Mindanao’s food export industry.

The facility is a joint venture between Glacier Megafridge, Inc. and AC Logistics. It expands cold-chain infrastructure in the southern Philippines and is expected to create about 119 jobs in operations, engineering, quality control, and logistics.

“The entry of GMAC Logitech Refrigeration Corporation into AIE highlights the continued confidence of leading industry players in Mindanao’s growth potential,” said Ricardo Floirendo Lagdameo, president of Damosa Land.

“This will be a welcome addition to the Davao Region and will also benefit nearby provinces. Our goal is to provide an end-to-end solution for customers who can now come directly to Davao when servicing Mindanao, given the availability of an efficient port facility and an industrial park that complements the new facility,” he said.

The project reflects growing private-sector investment in logistics infrastructure as companies address long-standing supply chain challenges in the Philippines.

“Logistics remains a challenging element in the archipelagic geography of the Philippines, with about 39% of GDP spent on the sector — one of the highest rates in Southeast Asia,” said Erry Hardianto, chief executive officer of AC Logistics.

He added that significant price gaps remain between goods sold in the provinces and those in Luzon. “To address this national challenge, GMI and AC Logistics formed GMAC in 2021,” he said.

Over the past decade, AIE has helped strengthen supply chains for Philippine banana exporters and other high-value crops by providing storage and logistics services that connect Mindanao producers to global markets. Banana exports alone grew by 26% in 2025, highlighting the rising demand for reliable cold-chain facilities.

GMAC’s new hub increases handling capacity for perishable goods across Davao and nearby provinces while also supporting the storage and distribution of processed meat imports and exports throughout Mindanao.

Located within the 63-hectare industrial estate, the facility has 11,728 pallet positions — the largest capacity in GMAC’s Mindanao network — and can handle multiple temperature ranges for sensitive and controlled products. The capability allows the industrial park to serve a wider mix of tenants and strengthens its appeal to local and foreign investors.

“This facility drives collaboration and shared resources to strengthen the food chain,” said Arturo C. Yan, president and CEO of Glacier Megafridge. “With capital support and technical expertise from Ayala Corporation, together with land and corridor development led by Damosa Land and collaboration among DICT, AIE, and GMAC, we are creating a logistics ecosystem where goods move at the right time, place, and cost.” DEF