DAR lauds Landbank for driving agri growth

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) lauded Landbank for its unwavering commitment to agricultural development and rural progress during the opening of the 2025 Agraryo Trade Fair (ATF) on December 1 at Gateway Mall 2, Quezon City.

In a press conference at the event, DAR Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III highlighted Landbank’s pivotal role in uplifting small farmers, fishers, and agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) through accessible and responsive financing programs nationwide.

“Noong umupo ang bagong administrasyon, yung dating 11 pages na loan application forms, ngayon isang pahina na lang, may tumutulong pa (When the new administration took office, the loan application forms used to be 11 pages long; now it’s just one page — and there’s someone to help). I will say this with authority, that Landbank is indeed performing its mandate. They are serving our farmers. Mahusay talaga sila,” Estrella said.

As of October 2025, Landbank’s agriculture, fisheries, and rural development (AFRD) loan portfolio reached ₱829.15 billion, accounting for 58.93 percent of the Bank’s total loan portfolio—reflecting focused support for infrastructure development, value chain strengthening, sustainable agribusiness, and farmer- and fisher-centered initiatives nationwide.

Expanding market access

The Agraryo Trade Fair forms part of DAR’s key support services to strengthen market access and enterprise opportunities for ARBs and agrarian reform beneficiary organizations (ARBOs). This year’s fair features over 80 ARBs and ARBOs from across the country, showcasing more than 300 products—including fresh produce, processed foods, traditional delicacies, natural fibers, handicrafts, and artisanal items rooted in local culture.

Building resilience for ARBs

During the event, DAR and Landbank launched the Enhanced Assistance to Restore and Install Sustainable Enterprises (Enhanced Arise) Lending Program, which provides expanded credit support for ARBs and ARBOs, particularly those whose livelihoods have been affected by natural calamities, human-made disasters, pest infestations, and disease outbreaks.

The Enhanced Arise program is designed to help the agriculture sector recover and build resilience. It offers a simplified application process, fewer requirements, and higher loan ceilings for production, enterprise, and livelihood needs. Beneficiaries can access financing for recovery and rehabilitation, with interest rates of two to three percent per annum for agri-production and enterprise loans, and zero interest for provident loans intended for house or office repairs.

“Through the Enhanced Arise Program, we reaffirm our collaboration with DAR and offer expanded financing support. As your steady partner, we look forward to continuing to drive change together para sa mas masagana at mas ligtas na buhay para sa bawat magsasaka (for a more prosperous and safer life for every farmer),” said Landbank president and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz.

Expanded support

Complementing Enhanced Arise is the Landbank Agrisenso Plus Lending Program, which provides broader and more affordable financing for small farmers, fishers, ARBs, cooperatives, and other key players across the agricultural value chain. The program supports a wide range of needs, including crop production, livestock and fisheries, acquisition of farm machinery and equipment, construction or rehabilitation of facilities, and long-term working capital for agribusiness operations.

Agrisenso Plus also extends free life and credit life insurance to eligible borrowers through the LBP Insurance Brokerage, Inc. (LIBI), while participating farmers and ARBOs may access capacity-building initiatives designed to enhance financial management, enterprise development, and sustainable farming practices. These interventions equip borrowers with the skills and resilience needed to sustain and grow their operations.

As of October 2025, Landbank has released a total of ₱2.18 billion in loans under the Agrisenso Plus Lending Program, supporting over 12,000 borrowers nationwide, with continued rollout in different regions of the Philippines. PR