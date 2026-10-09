DARCES launches organic ube project to boost supply

The Department of Agriculture’s Davao Region Central Experiment Station (DARCES) has launched a one-hectare organic ube project in Davao City to expand the supply of quality planting materials and help farmers tap growing market demand.

Launched Oct. 9, 2026, the project will test three ube cultivars — PSB VU-5, NSIC CY-8, and PSB VU-2 — sourced from the Philippine Root Crop Research and Training Center (PhilRootcrops).

DARCES will assess how the varieties grow under the region’s midland conditions, focusing on plant development, yield, quality, and other production characteristics under organic farming practices.

The station will recommend cultivars that perform well locally, produce quality crops, and withstand climate challenges for distribution to farmers.

DA regional executive director Macario D. Gonzaga said the initiative could open new opportunities for farmers and strengthen the region’s ube industry.

“Today’s launch of organic ube production is one of the most important projects because we are not only planting ube, but we are planting the seeds of an opportunity for our farmers, our communities, and the ube industry of Davao Region,” Gonzaga said.

He cited the growing domestic and international market for ube and urged DARCES to develop production technologies and provide quality planting materials to help farmers increase output and meet demand.

The station plans to make planting materials available to prospective ube growers, organic farmers, farmers’ organizations, agricultural extension workers, and other stakeholders.

Through the project, DARCES aims to strengthen the region’s ube supply chain by giving farmers access to suitable planting materials and supporting the crop’s commercial potential. | RAFIS 11