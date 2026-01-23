Davao biz, property tax deadlines near

The Davao City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) is urging business owners who have yet to renew their permits to complete the process before the January 31, 2026, deadline, as the city’s Business Permit One-Stop Shop continues to draw a high volume of applicants.

City Treasurer’s Office lawyer Lawrence D. Bantiding said the one-stop shop, which opened Jan. 5, has seen steady foot traffic, with more applications processed daily and a corresponding rise in revenue collection.

“For those who have not yet renewed their business permits, the Business Permit One-Stop Shop will remain open until January 31, 2026,” Bantiding said in an interview, advising business owners to avoid last-minute transactions.

He said the consistent flow of taxpayers has prompted the office to strengthen measures to ensure smooth and efficient service.

The one-stop shop streamlines the annual permit renewal process by housing key city offices in one location, cutting processing time and making transactions more convenient for taxpayers.

Real property tax deadline

The Treasurer’s Office also reminded property owners of the March 31, 2026, deadline for paying real property taxes.

Bantiding said taxpayers who pay their real property tax in full before the deadline are entitled to a 20 percent discount on the current year’s tax.

The office encouraged property owners to take advantage of the incentive, noting that timely payments help ease individual financial obligations while supporting city programs and services.

Call for cooperation

The Treasurer’s Office thanked Dabawenyos for their continued cooperation in complying with local tax requirements and securing permits before operating businesses in the city.

Officials stressed that timely tax payments and permit renewals are vital to sustaining public services, infrastructure projects, and local development initiatives.

Taxpayers were advised to check official city channels for updated schedules and requirements as the deadlines approach. DEF