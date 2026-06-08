Davao bulk water project hailed as PPP model at Cebu summit

The Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP), a public-private partnership (PPP) between Aboitiz InfraCapital Water (AIC Water) subsidiary Apo Agua and the Davao City Water District (DCWD), was featured as a model for strengthening water security during the Cebu Investment and Entrepreneurship Summit on June 4 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Cebu City as part of Cebu Business Month 2026.

During his plenary speech, AIC vice president and head of water business Eduardo “Dudes” Aboitiz said the DCBWSP supplies 300 million liters of safe, potable water daily to Davao City through DCWD, benefiting more than one million Dabawenyos.

“Sari-sari store owners say they can now grow their businesses without relying on expensive water deliveries or spending time fetching water from communal sources,” Aboitiz said.

The project helps augment DCWD’s water supply and supports the expansion of its service coverage. Aboitiz said the increased water availability has helped spur business growth and housing developments in Davao City, creating more economic opportunities for residents.

An independent study by Ateneo de Davao University found that the DCBWSP generated more than P15.5 billion in investments in the city. The project also contributed P1.1 billion in gross revenue and economic output to Davao City in 2024.

The DCBWSP supports DCWD’s conjunctive use strategy by combining surface water from Apo Agua with existing groundwater sources to improve supply reliability and provide backup during periods of high demand. The approach becomes especially critical during El Niño, when prolonged dry conditions can lead to water shortages.

Highlighting the role of PPPs in addressing water challenges, Aboitiz cited the Davao project as an example of how public-private partnerships can strengthen water resilience in Cebu.

“Building Cebu’s water security cannot be done overnight. It requires long-term planning and foresight. To achieve this, we should continue embracing PPPs as a framework to develop critical infrastructure and attract investment,” he said.

Organized by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry as part of Cebu Business Month, the summit gathered investors, business leaders, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to discuss opportunities and solutions that can help drive Cebu’s economic growth. PR