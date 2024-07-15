Davao businesses continue to level up, 48 graduate from the mentorship program

Davao City – A total of 48 micro-enterprises from the Davao Region celebrated their successful completion of the Kapatid Mentor ME (KMME) Money Market Encounter (MME) Online Program Batch 1.

This government-private sector partnership between the Department of Trade and Industry Region 11 (DTI Region 11) and the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship – Go Negosyo (PCE-Go Negosyo) empowers micro-enterprises with valuable mentorship and business development tools. DTI’s financing arm, the Small Business Corporation (SBC), sponsored the first cohort for 2024.

DTI 11 Regional Director Romeo L. Castañaga shared that the KMME MME Online Program offers participants a comprehensive curriculum delivered through a series of online modules. It equips micro-entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in today's competitive landscape. Participants benefit from sessions on entrepreneurial mindset, operations management, financial management, marketing strategies, and more.

“Beyond theoretical knowledge, the program provides entrepreneurs with practical guidance through coaching sessions with PCE-accredited coaches. This personalized support helps micro-enterprises refine their business models and develop strategic Business Improvement Plans or BIPs,” the local trade chief said, adding that these BIPs serve as a roadmap for maximizing resources and implementing new initiatives to propel business growth.

The commencement ceremony for the first KMME MME Online Program cohort of 2024 was a momentous occasion. Dignitaries gracing the event included DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual, PCE Founder Joey Concepcion, DTI 11 Acting Assistant Regional Director Lucky Siegfred Balleque, and SBC OIC-Head for Mindanao Jenny Leah Milar.

Balleque emphasized the importance of community in his opening remarks during the virtual graduation on July 4.

"The 10 online modules and the government service forum provided valuable knowledge," he stated, "but the real strength lies in the network you've built. Your fellow graduates are now your friends and colleagues, a vital support system for your businesses. Remember, DTI will always be here to champion your success, working together with you every step of the way."

The ceremony also recognized the top 3 BIPs based on outstanding presentations. DTI Region 11 presented certificates of recognition and tokens of appreciation to the following awardees:

Renato R. Datanagan of Tambayan Internet & I.T. Services, Davao de Oro

Andres G. Herrera Jr. of AGH Automotive Car & Truck Repair, Davao City

Steven Clyde L. Banal of Biker's Brew Cafe and Restaurant, Davao de Oro

Balleque noted that the commencement ceremony for the first KMME MME Online Program cohort of 2024 was a celebration of entrepreneurial achievements. The event featured inspiring testimonials from six graduates who shared their experiences and the valuable knowledge gained from the program. These testimonials highlighted the program's effectiveness in transforming businesses and empowering entrepreneurs.

To date, DTI 11 already has 889 graduates since the KMME program was launched in 2016. PR