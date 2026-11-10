Davao cacao congress set

DAVAO Region, which accounts for more than 70 percent of the Philippines’ cacao production, will hold a regional cacao congress on Thursday, Nov. 12, at Seda Hotel in Davao City to address supply constraints amid a global cacao shortage.

Wit Holganza, president of the Davao City Cacao Industry Development Association and chairperson of Kakaw Konek 2026, said the Philippines does not produce enough cacao to meet domestic demand and continues to import cocoa powder from Indonesia and Malaysia.

"There's not enough cacao being grown in the Philippines," Holganza said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum at SM City Davao on Monday, Nov. 9.

The Department of Agriculture-Davao Region earlier reported that the region produces about 7,800 metric tons of dried cacao beans annually, accounting for more than 70 percent of the country's output. The production comes from nearly 20,000 hectares of farms, SunStar Davao reported.

Preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority show that Davao Region produced 2,560 metric tons of the country's 3,280 metric tons of cacao from October to December 2025. National production during the quarter was the highest recorded for the same period since 2010.

Holganza said the congress aims to bring together industry players in Davao to identify local priorities and contribute to the country's national cacao roadmap, noting that previous conferences have largely focused on the national level.

"The more pressing problem right now that we would like to address in the cacao conference is the supply, because right now there's a global shortage of cacao," she said.

She said Davao Region must strengthen its production capacity and position itself to sustain its dominance as the country's leading cacao-producing region.

The congress will tackle productivity, processing and quality, traceability and innovation, market access and agritourism, as well as supply chain development, capital and infrastructure.

Organizers said the discussions will also help identify priority actions for the region's cacao development agenda for 2027 to 2030.



Low local consumption

Despite Davao's strong cacao production, Holganza said local consumption of tableya and sikwate remains low compared with Cebu and Bohol, where the traditional chocolate products are more popular. She attributed this partly to the perception that chocolate is mainly a sweet treat rather than a beverage.

"Talong-talo ang Dabawenyo kapag uminom ang Boholano at Cebuano ng sikwate o tableya (Dabawenyos lag behind Boholanos and Cebuanos in consuming traditional chocolate drinks)," she said. She also acknowledged that chocolate drinks struggle to compete with the growing popularity of specialty coffee.

Meanwhile, locally produced tableya remains relatively expensive because small-scale farmers and processors still rely heavily on manual production and lack access to machinery that could reduce costs.

"Hindi mura ang tableya natin. Hindi mura ang cacao ng Davao. Kasi everything is done by hand (Our tableya and Davao cacao are not cheap because everything is done by hand)," Holganza said.



Tsokolate Fiesta

Ahead of the congress, the Tsokolate Fiesta will run on Nov. 11 and 12 at the Abreeza Mall Activity Center, featuring chocolate painting and digital art competitions, along with a trade fair.

Holganza said the trade fair will distinguish chocolate makers with the capacity to export from those primarily serving the domestic market, allowing visitors to understand the differences in their production scale and market readiness.

Visitors can also sample different chocolate products through tasting flights.

Beyond food products, Holganza highlighted other potential uses of cacao, including fossilized cacao leaves that farmers' families sell for about ₱10 each. These materials can be transformed into lampshades, bags, wallpaper, and notebook covers, providing additional income opportunities for farming communities.

The congress and fiesta will culminate the five-month Kasadya sa Kulturang Kakaw celebration.

Republic Act 11547 declared Davao City the Chocolate Capital of the Philippines and the Davao Region the country's Cacao Capital. GRS