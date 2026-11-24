THE Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (DCCCII) has strengthened its international business network after signing a strategic cooperation agreement with the Chongqing Chamber of Commerce for International Cooperation of Private Economy in Chongqing, China, on Nov. 20, 2026.

DCCCII President Mirasol B. Tiu signed the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement during the Mindanao Business Leaders' Mission to Yunnan and Chongqing, China, held Nov. 15-22 under the theme "Building Partnerships, Expanding Opportunities."

The agreement aims to deepen business relations and expand economic cooperation between Davao City and Chongqing by building on the complementary strengths of the two chambers.

Under the agreement, both chambers will promote cooperation in trade and commerce, science and technology, culture, and social development. They will also regularly exchange information on economic developments, investment policies, market opportunities, business projects, and talent development.

The partnership also provides for business visits, trade and investment missions, joint conferences, and other activities to connect member companies and encourage cross-border collaboration.

The business mission serves as a platform for Mindanao business leaders to establish strategic partnerships, explore new markets, and showcase the region's capabilities across key industries.

Through the agreement, DCCCII seeks to expand international business networks, facilitate partnerships with Chinese enterprises, and create more opportunities for Mindanao businesses to access the Chinese market.

The partnership marks another step toward strengthening Davao's global business connections and promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth through international cooperation. PR