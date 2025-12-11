Davao City bags 4 awards for oil sector compliance

The City Government of Davao received four awards during the Department of Energy-Mindanao Field Office’s 2nd Commendation for Excellence in Oil Industry on December 2, 2025.

Along with 58 other local government units (LGUs) in Mindanao, Davao City received a Plaque of Commendation for Oil Industry Governance Excellence, for its exemplary commitment to regulatory enforcement and outstanding efforts in demonstrating diligence in ensuring fuel dispensing accuracy and enhancing consumer protection.

A special award was also given to the city government for being the top LGU with over 80 Liquid Fuel Retail Outlets (LFROs) and Technology Solution Retail Outlets (TSROs), attaining a high compliance rate of LFROs and TSROs with valid Certificates of Compliance (COC) for the year 2025.

Another special award was given to the city government as a top LGU with a high compliance rate of LPG establishments with valid Licenses to Operate (LTO) for 2025, under the category of LGUs with above 80 LPG players.

The city also received a Special Plaque of Recognition for its dedicated efforts and strong commitment to eliminating the retail sale of “bote-bote” fuel within its area of jurisdiction.

These awards highlighted the city’s efficiency and commitment to protecting consumers, particularly in regulating the downstream oil industry.

“The city’s established policies and the effective implementation of the program have been key factors in helping us meet our mandate with excellence, enabling us to achieve our targets and gain recognition,” Atty. Lawrence Bantiding, the City Treasurer, said in an interview.

“The City Treasurer’s Office will further intensify its existing monitoring and compliance efforts to uphold the standards set by the Department of Energy, especially concerning the Downstream Oil Industry Regulations in Davao City,” he added.

Bantiding also acknowledged the continued cooperation and compliance of LFROs, TSROs, and LPG establishments in the city.

“We trust that they will continue to support the city’s plans and programs to create a safer and more progressive community for everyone,” he said. CIO