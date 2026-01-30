Davao City chicken prices fall as holiday rush ends

Chicken prices in Davao City have eased after spiking during the December holiday rush, giving consumers some relief as demand normalizes and supplies stabilize, vendors said.

Prices now vary widely depending on the cut, preparation, and where shoppers buy their chicken, with public wet markets, especially Bankerohan, offering the most affordable options, compared with pre-cut and branded products sold elsewhere in the city.

Chicken prices surged in December as families stocked up for Christmas and year-end gatherings. Several markets recorded increases of at least ₱20 per kilo across most cuts.

During the peak season, regular whole chickens sold for about ₱200 per kilo, while branded frozen whole chickens fetched higher prices. Cut chicken pieces also climbed, ranging from ₱190 to as high as ₱220 per kilo.

As of Jan. 29, 2026, prices have settled but continue to vary by cut and processing.

Regular whole chicken now sells for about ₱240 per kilo, while branded frozen whole chicken costs around ₱260 per kilo. Bone-in chicken breast is priced at ₱264 per kilo, while boneless breast—popular for convenience—remains significantly higher at ₱387 per kilo.

Chicken drumsticks and thighs are among the more affordable options, both selling at ₱123 per half kilo.

Specialty chicken is still pricey

Specialty and processed chicken products continue to command higher prices. Native whole chicken sells for about ₱440 per kilo, while processed cuts range from ₱306 to as much as ₱840, depending on packaging and weight.

A chicken vendor at Bankerohan Public Market said prices have become more favorable for buyers after the holidays.

“Ni barato na karon, mas mubaba pa ni karong tuiga ang presyo sa manok. Di naman guro musaka na ang presyo sa manok karong tuig gyud… wala man sad siya na apektohan sa inflation (It’s cheaper now, and prices may go even lower this year. I don’t think chicken prices will rise this year—it wasn’t really affected by inflation)."

In Bankerohan, whole chicken currently sells for as low as ₱178 per kilo, cheaper than December levels and more affordable than pre-cut or branded chicken sold in other parts of the city.

Vendors said shoppers can stretch their budgets by choosing whole chicken or basic cuts, which remain the most economical options.