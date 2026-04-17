Davao City firm expands China exports with DA, Bfar support amid rising demand

“This second shipment reinforces the growing momentum of the Philippine eel export initiative, highlighting the increasing global demand for Philippine aquatic products,” DA-Davao said in a Facebook post on April 14, 2026.

Macario D. Gonzaga, regional executive director of DA-Davao, said the latest export underscores Mindanao’s strong potential in aquaculture. He emphasized that sustained government support is key to increasing farmers’ income and expanding access to international markets.

He added that Mindanao’s natural advantage in aquaculture production positions the region to benefit from export-driven growth, improving livelihoods among fisherfolk and farmers.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Xiuzhen also expressed optimism over Philippine eel exports, noting that sustained marketing efforts help meet global demand, strengthen trade linkages, and support local agricultural communities.

Despite gains, producers continue to face challenges in production, export processes, and logistics. Eel farmers in Bukidnon are calling for stronger government and institutional support, particularly in making laboratory testing more accessible to reduce transport costs.

Earlier, DA-Davao marked a milestone with the country’s first eel export to China—two tons valued at about ₱461,991 (US$7,696). The shipment, supplied by Maylong Enterprises Corporation and purchased by China-based Runkong Foods, signaled the Philippines’ entry into the Chinese eel market.

Eel, locally known as kasili, is a long, slender fish that resembles a snake and typically lives in shallow coastal waters, burrowing into sand. RGP