Davao City food prices stay high after holidays

Prices of key food staples such as rice, eggs, and seafood remain elevated in Davao City’s wet markets, holding steady weeks after the holiday surge that began late last year, vendors and price data showed as of January 19, 2026.

Market sellers said prices have largely stabilized at higher levels, offering little relief to households already juggling rising costs at the start of the school year.

Rice prices mixed,

with local varieties up

Rice prices across the city reflected a mix of steady rates and targeted increases, particularly for locally produced varieties, as suppliers seek to improve margins for farmers.

“Mas nitaas gyud ang presyo sa lokal nga produkto sukad sa ulahing bahin sa niaging tuig hangtod karon (Prices of local products have really gone up since the latter part of last year until now),” said John, a rice vendor at the Agdao Public Market. He noted that parents and elderly shoppers make up most buyers.

At Agdao, Kohaku Yellow rice posted the highest price at ₱63 per kilo. Other varieties sold at ₱55 per kilo for jasmine and brown rice; ₱50 per kilo for malagkit and Super Tonner Banay-Banay; ₱52 per kilo for V-160 Banay-Banay; and ₱150 per kilo for tapol.

Compared with December 2025, imported premium rice edged higher. Last month’s prices ranged from ₱56 to ₱60 per kilo, averaging ₱58.20. In January, prices rose to ₱58 to ₱62, with an average of ₱59.60.

Local rice varieties also recorded modest increases. Premium local rice averaged ₱49.10 in December, with prices between ₱45 and ₱53. Well-milled and regular-milled local rice averaged ₱43.20 and ₱37.90 last month, rising to ₱44.40 and ₱38.80, respectively, in January.