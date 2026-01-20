Davao City food prices stay high after holidays

Prices of key food staples such as rice, eggs, and seafood remain elevated in Davao City’s wet markets, holding steady weeks after the holiday surge that began late last year, vendors and price data showed as of January 19, 2026.
Market sellers said prices have largely stabilized at higher levels, offering little relief to households already juggling rising costs at the start of the school year.
Rice prices mixed,
with local varieties up
Rice prices across the city reflected a mix of steady rates and targeted increases, particularly for locally produced varieties, as suppliers seek to improve margins for farmers.
“Mas nitaas gyud ang presyo sa lokal nga produkto sukad sa ulahing bahin sa niaging tuig hangtod karon (Prices of local products have really gone up since the latter part of last year until now),” said John, a rice vendor at the Agdao Public Market. He noted that parents and elderly shoppers make up most buyers.
At Agdao, Kohaku Yellow rice posted the highest price at ₱63 per kilo. Other varieties sold at ₱55 per kilo for jasmine and brown rice; ₱50 per kilo for malagkit and Super Tonner Banay-Banay; ₱52 per kilo for V-160 Banay-Banay; and ₱150 per kilo for tapol.
Compared with December 2025, imported premium rice edged higher. Last month’s prices ranged from ₱56 to ₱60 per kilo, averaging ₱58.20. In January, prices rose to ₱58 to ₱62, with an average of ₱59.60.
Local rice varieties also recorded modest increases. Premium local rice averaged ₱49.10 in December, with prices between ₱45 and ₱53. Well-milled and regular-milled local rice averaged ₱43.20 and ₱37.90 last month, rising to ₱44.40 and ₱38.80, respectively, in January.
Egg prices up since Christmas
Egg prices, which climbed sharply during the Christmas season, have yet to come down.
“Ang presyo ginahatag gyud sa supplier, ug wala pa mi kabantay nga niubos sukad Pasko (Prices are set by suppliers, and we have not seen any decrease since Christmas),” Agdao vendors Jhon and Honey said.
Eggs now sell at ₱10 per piece, ₱120 per dozen, and about ₱300 per tray, depending on size. At the height of the holiday surge, prices reached as high as ₱20 per piece, retailers said.
Price data show sharp increases from Dec. 26, 2025, levels. Pewee and extra-small eggs rose from ₱7 to ₱10 per piece. Small eggs climbed from an average of ₱7.70 to ₱10, while medium eggs rose from ₱7.88 to ₱10. Large eggs increased from ₱8.46 to ₱10, extra-large from ₱8.90 to ₱10, and jumbo eggs from ₱9.80 to ₱10.
A dozen eggs now costs ₱120, up from ₱84 to ₱118 last month, while trays increased to ₱300 from ₱210 to ₱294.
Retailers said eggs remain in strong demand as families prepare meals and school lunches.
Seafood supply hit by weather, demand
Seafood prices have also stayed high, driven by lingering holiday demand and supply disruptions caused by erratic weather, vendors said.
“Taas gihapon ang presyo kay lisod ang supply. Ang mga mananagat naglisod tungod sa lain-laing panahon (Prices remain high because supply is difficult. Local fishermen are struggling due to unpredictable weather),” said Marissa, a seafood vendor at the Agdao Public Wet Market.
Hazel, a vendor at Bangkerohan Wet Market, said customers frequently ask why prices have not eased, but sellers continue to face limited supply.
Common seafood prices ranged from ₱120 to ₱160 per kilo for bangus and tilapia; ₱200 per kilo for matambaka; ₱100 per kilo for moro-moro; ₱150 per kilo for bilong-bilong; and ₱180 to ₱250 per kilo for pasayan. Imbao shells were the most expensive at ₱400 per kilo.
In December 2025, prices were slightly lower. Large bangus averaged ₱188 per kilo, compared with ₱192.50 in January. Medium bangus rose from ₱180 to ₱185, tilapia from ₱112 to ₱118, pusit from ₱159 to ₱163.33, and yellowfin tuna from ₱308 to ₱315. Tamban held steady at ₱140 per kilo.
Households feel the strain
The sustained high prices continue to pressure household budgets across the city, particularly as families shoulder school-related expenses. Vendors said demand tied to the opening of classes has also helped keep prices firm.
Market observers said some price increases, particularly for local rice, aim to support farmers and suppliers, while seafood costs remain vulnerable to weather and supply conditions beyond market control.
Stakeholders said prices could stabilize later in the year if weather patterns improve, harvests increase, and supply chains normalize. For now, shoppers remain cautious, hoping for relief as 2026 progresses. Alexa Juliana P. Francisco/Sunstar Intern, UIC