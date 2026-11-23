THE Davao City government has approved investment incentives for projects totaling P48.9 billion, led by a major expansion of a coal-fired power plant and the construction of a convention and trade center.

The Davao City Investment and Promotions Center (DCIPC) said the three approved investments include the P47.946-billion expansion of Therma South Inc.'s power plant, which will add 300 megawatts to its existing 300-MW coal-fired facility.

The expansion will double the plant's generating capacity to 600 MW, providing additional baseload power to meet the city's growing energy demand.

Another major project is the P834-million Davao Convention and Trade Center by DavCon Events Center.

Based on the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority's list of registered tourism investments, the 17,835-square-meter facility will serve as a meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) venue with a capacity of up to 10,000 guests for a single event.

Once completed, it will be the biggest MICE facility in Davao City.

The third project is a P181-million paid parking facility by Alsons Development and Investment Corp. The city government is encouraging investments in parking infrastructure to help address the growing number of vehicles and the demand for parking spaces.

The three projects are expected to generate thousands of jobs for Dabawenyos. Therma South's expansion is projected to create at least 2,150 jobs, including up to 2,000 during construction, while the convention center is expected to provide at least 430 jobs.

In an interview with the City Information Office, DCIPC head April Marie Dayap said the P48.9-billion investment value was the biggest the center had generated for the city in a year, covering only 2026.

The Davao City Investment Incentive Board approved the projects' incentive applications, including five-year exemptions from business taxes, three-year exemptions from real property taxes, and five-year exemptions from mayor's permit fees and licenses.

The incentives cover investments in priority sectors, including agribusiness, tourism, technology, manufacturing, infrastructure, property development, health, education, eco-industry, and inclusive business activities.

Dayap said several other companies had expressed interest in investing in Davao City, particularly in property development.

"We have more coming. Probably dili nato na mahabol this year (We may not be able to accommodate them all this year), but definitely next year in 2027 we will see more property developments," she said. PIA, with reports from CIO.