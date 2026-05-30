Davao City hosts 11th Halal Expo

The 11th Philippine Halal Trade and Tourism Expo (PHTTE) will bring together local and international stakeholders from June 3 to 5 at the SMX Convention Center in SM Lanang, aiming to strengthen global halal partnerships, support Mindanao-based micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and position the Philippines as an emerging player in the global halal market.

Organized by Universal Islamic Center Inc., the expo will feature at least 80 booths, international business-matching sessions, halal tourism promotions, cultural presentations, and investment discussions.

Marilou W. Ampuan Al Hajj, founder-president of the Universal Islamic Center-Halal Certifier and corporate secretary of the Tourism Congress of the Philippines, said this year's expo will introduce initiatives designed to sustain halal businesses beyond the three-day event.

Among the highlights is the soft opening of the Universal Halal Hub, a permanent facility that will continue showcasing products from halal industry players and MSMEs after the expo ends.

"We need to be innovative in promoting halal trade and tourism," Ampuan said in Filipino. "This time, we opted to have a soft opening for the Universal Halal Hub para ma-showcase natin yung MSMEs and industry players natin na nahihirapan after the event kung saan ilalagay ang mga produkto nila (The Universal Halal Hub will provide a venue for MSMEs and industry players that often struggle to find places to display and sell their products after trade fairs)."

The halal hub will be located at the corner of Magallanes and Pelayo streets in Davao City.

Ampuan said the facility will make halal products more accessible to consumers while strengthening the Philippines' partnership with Malaysia in halal trade.

“Para mapaabot talaga sa public at very accessible area, at the heart of the city. And we are featuring the trusted Malaysian halal products coming from Malaysia during that event. Tuloy-tuloy na may venue na tayo, and for that reason, nagawa natin ng paraan para maging innovative at paano natin masuportahan ang MSMEs (By locating it in the heart of the city, we can make halal products more accessible to the public. We will also feature trusted halal products from Malaysia and provide a permanent venue that supports MSMEs year-round),” Ampuan added.

She added that the halal industry promotes not only economic growth but also cultural understanding and inclusivity.

"The Philippine halal industry represents not only economic opportunity but also cultural understanding, inclusivity, quality, and global collaboration," Ampuan said. "Through this expo, we aim to strengthen partnerships, empower MSMEs, promote halal tourism, and create greater opportunities for the Philippines in the international halal market."

The expo is expected to draw government agencies, diplomatic partners, investors, tourism stakeholders, halal industry leaders, entrepreneurs, members of the academe, media organizations, and representatives of the Muslim community.

A pavilion from Tinhat Boutique Hotel and Halal Restaurant will be featured during the event, alongside participation from Philippine Airlines, which will showcase destinations within the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area.

De Rivera said the airline aims to help buyers connect Davao and the wider region with Asean countries and global markets.

Ampuan also said a major tourism player from Manila will join the business networking sessions on June 3 to present halal tourism products to tour operators and other industry stakeholders.

Visitors can expect halal product exhibits, culinary demonstrations, business networking opportunities, conferences, and forums featuring local and international speakers, and free medical services supported by the Department of Health and the Davao City Health Office.

Ampuan noted that most attendees over the past 10 editions have been non-Muslims, reflecting growing public interest in halal products and culture.

"Many people now recognize halal products as a healthy option and want to learn more about what halal means," she said.

All activities during the three-day expo will be open to the public free of charge. Frances Kim Cachila/AdDU, SunStar Intern