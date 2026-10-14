Davao City inflation eases to 6.3% in Sept

Inflation in Davao City eased to 6.3 percent in September from 6.7 percent in August as slower price increases for food, housing and health services offset a sharp acceleration in transport costs, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported.

Despite the slowdown, September inflation remained significantly higher than the 1.7 percent recorded in the same month last year, according to the PSA’s report released Oct. 12.

The city’s average inflation rate reached 5.4 percent in the first nine months of 2026.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels helped temper inflation, with the commodity group’s inflation rate slowing to 7.6 percent in September from 11.6 percent in August.

Inflation for food and nonalcoholic beverages eased to 6.4 percent from 6.8 percent, while health inflation declined to 6.3 percent from 7 percent.

Other groups also recorded slower price increases, including personal care and miscellaneous goods and services, at 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent, and furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance, at 0.6 percent from 0.7 percent.

Transport costs, however, rose at a faster pace. Transport inflation accelerated to 17.1 percent in September from 11.6 percent in August, making it one of the key sources of upward pressure on consumer prices.

Inflation for alcoholic beverages and tobacco also edged up to 4.7 percent from 4.6 percent.

Food inflation eased to 6.9 percent from 7.2 percent in August, as price increases slowed for fish and other seafood, fruits and nuts, oils and fats, and meat.

Inflation for fish and seafood declined to 16.8 percent from 20 percent, while fruits and nuts slowed to 2.3 percent from 8.9 percent. Prices of oils and fats fell at an annual rate of 0.4 percent, compared with a 1.9 percent increase in August.

Meat and other parts of slaughtered land animals recorded a 4.2 percent annual price decline, slightly steeper than the 4.1 percent drop in the previous month.

However, inflation for cereals and cereal products rose to 14.3 percent from 12.8 percent. Price increases also accelerated slightly for vegetables and other plant-based food items, as well as ready-made food products.

The PSA reported that the peso’s purchasing power in Davao City remained at 71 centavos in September. In September 2026, consumers needed P140.70 to buy the same basket of goods and services that cost P100 in 2018.

The figures show that while inflation has eased since August, consumers still face higher prices than a year ago, with transport costs remaining a major pressure point. MLSA