Davao City one of the most business-friendly cities: PCCI

Davao City has once again proven its place after having been chosen for the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (PCCI) 2025 Most Business-Friendly Local Government Unit (LGU) Awards under the City Level 1B (Provincial Highly Urbanized Cities) category.

According to a Facebook post by PCCI Most Business-Friendly LGU Awards, Davao City is among the outstanding cities that have showcased exemplary leadership in advancing local economic development and a business-friendly environment that uplifts communities.

“These outstanding cities have showcased exemplary leadership in advancing local economic development, promoting competitiveness, and creating a business-friendly environment that uplifts communities and enterprises alike,” PCCI said.

Davao City stood out in the 2025 Most Business-Friendly LGU Awards evaluation by the PCCI, demonstrating excellence across five key criteria: Fast-Tracking Sustainable Local Economic Development, Ease of Doing Business Initiatives, Investment Promotion Initiatives, Enhancing Sectoral Competitiveness, and Alignment of Target Industries with LGU Resources.

The Davao City Investment Promotion Center (DCIPC), in a Facebook post on September 9, 2025, emphasized that the achievement reinforces the city’s vision of becoming the premier investment destination in the Philippines.

“As we continue to build a city that champions competitiveness, inclusivity, and resilience, this achievement strengthens our vision of Davao City as the premier investment destination in the Philippines,” DCIPC said.

This recognition affirms Davao City’s commitment to good governance, sound reforms, and progressive initiatives that foster a thriving environment for trade, investments, and sustainable local economic growth.

The city was honored with a Certificate of Special Recognition on September 25, 2025, held at the PCCI Office in Taguig City. CIO