Davao City opens Coop Month

The City Government of Davao, through the Davao City Cooperative Development Office (CCDO) and in partnership with the Davao City Cooperative Development Council, officially opened the month-long celebration of Cooperative Month on Wednesday.

The opening ceremony, held at the Amphitheater of Magsaysay Park, gathered more than 100 members representing 91 cooperatives from various districts of Davao City.

This year’s theme is “United in Purpose and Action, Sharing Prosperity to Build a Better World.”

In his message, Mr. Eduardo A. Cervantes, Chair of the Davao City Cooperative Development Council, commended the active participation and cooperation of local cooperatives.

“This month-long celebration showcases the strength and unity of the cooperative movement in Davao City,” he said.

Sangguniang Panlungsod Cooperative and People’s Participation Committee Vice Chair Tricia Ann J. Villafuerte emphasized that the celebration calls for deeper collaboration to ensure a future where no one is left behind.

Committee Chair Al Ryan Alejandre added that, as newly appointed leaders of their respective committees, they are open to listening to the cooperative sector to better address its needs.

The activities lined up for the celebration include tree planting, mangrove planting, a bowling tournament, a badminton tournament, a medical and dental mission, a cooperative trade fair and exhibit, and a youth summit.

For more details about the events, Dabawenyos may call (082) 225-0393 or email coop@davaocity.gov.ph. CIO