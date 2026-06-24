Davao City records 19% rise in tourist arrivals in first quarter of 2026

Davao City’s tourism industry continued its strong growth trajectory in 2026, recording a 19 percent increase in visitor arrivals during the first quarter of the year, according to data released by the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO).

Based on the tourism report, the city welcomed a total of 525,342 tourists from January to March 2026, reflecting a significant increase compared to the same period in 2025. The figures were driven largely by domestic travelers, who continued to account for the majority of visitors arriving in the city.

Tourism data showed that January registered 165,867 total arrivals, consisting of 154,794 domestic tourists, 8,182 foreign visitors, and 2,891 overseas Filipinos. February arrivals climbed to 173,344, while March posted the highest monthly total at 186,131 visitors. The city recorded year-on-year growth rates of 18.07 percent in January, 22.06 percent in February, and 17.38 percent in March compared with the same months in 2025.

The steady increase underscores Davao City's growing appeal as one of Mindanao’s leading tourism destinations, supported by a combination of business events, cultural celebrations, and improved connectivity.

The CTOO attributed the growth to sustained domestic travel demand, the resurgence of meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE), and the success of major city events that continue to attract visitors from across the country. The month-long Araw ng Dabaw celebration in March was identified as one of the major contributors to the increase in arrivals during the first quarter.

The positive performance follows Davao City’s strong tourism showing in 2025, when the city surpassed two million tourist arrivals for the year. City tourism officials said the momentum has carried over into 2026, with arrivals continuing to grow into the second quarter.

The tourism sector has also benefited from broader gains across the Davao Region. Earlier reports from the Department of Tourism–Davao Region indicated that overnight traveler arrivals in the region increased by 11 percent in 2025, driven by stronger domestic travel, improved air connectivity, and intensified tourism promotions

Adding to the city’s tourism momentum, Davao was recently recognized as the top travel destination in the Philippines in the April 2026 World Travel Index Report, which cited its affordability, safety, tourism experience, and infrastructure.

Looking ahead, tourism stakeholders are optimistic that upcoming events such as Duaw Davao and the Kadayawan Festival will further boost visitor arrivals. The CTOO has already projected higher tourist turnout for the city’s major festivals this year, banking on Davao’s growing reputation as a premier destination for leisure, culture, and business travel. DEF