Davao City revenue climbs to P15.1B in 2025

The Davao City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) collected a total of Php 15,146,232,423.44 worth of revenue in 2025. This is 12.93 percent higher than the 2024 collection of P 13,411,774,117.29.

Atty. Lawrence D. Bantiding, City Treasurer, told the City Information Office (CIO) that the majority of the city’s sources of revenue increased, including business taxes, real property taxes, professional tax, and property transfer tax.

“Ang mga factors nga nakacontribute sa pag-increase sa atoang collection kay ang pag-improve sad sa business activities diri sa syudad, pag-increase sa number of professionals ug ang pagka-mindful sa atoang mga taxpayers sa ilahang obligasyon nga pagbayad og tama’ng taxes sa city (Contributing to this increase is the boost in the city’s business activities, increase in the number of professionals, and the mindfulness of the city’s taxpayers in paying their taxes),” he said.

He added that every Dabawenyo is aware of the city’s excellent governance, which is demonstrated by the steady rise in revenue collection. The rise in gross sales and revenues of the city’s current business enterprises is another indication of the good business environment in the city.

“Tungod sa increasing nga revenue, ang syudad aduna’y sufficient nga fund para maka-provide og better services para sa atoang dakbayan (Due to the increase in revenue collection, the city has sufficient funds to provide better services for the city and its constituents),” Bantiding added.

Along with other factors that were taken into account, such as inflation and real property tax amnesty, the city’s target collection increased as a result of the steady increase in revenue collection. The approved final collection for 2026 is P15,889,456,550. CIO