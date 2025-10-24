Davao City revenue collection up 12%

The City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) marked a significant increase in the city’s revenue collection as of September 2025.

Atty. Lawrence D. Bantiding, the City Treasurer, confirmed in an interview that as of September 2025, the city’s revenue collection reached a total of P12,053,369,244.53. This is 12.29 percent higher compared to the same period last year, which was at P10,743,407,562.74.

Significantly contributing to this increase is the P2,532,822,246.96 worth of business taxes, and P985,702,932.31 in real property taxes.

Currently, the city’s collection from local taxes has already reached P4,275,868,354.32.

Bantiding added that as of September 2025, the city had already collected 84.02 percent of its target revenue collection, which is at P14,346,445,829.

“Our office is optimistic that the city will be able to exceed the expected revenue collection by the end of the year. Hopefully, just like the previous years, the city will also be able to surpass the target collection,” he said.

The CTO continues to reaffirm its commitment to ensuring that the contribution of all Dabawenyos is utilized for the improvement of government services that will benefit all residents of the city. CIO