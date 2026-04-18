Davao City to incentivize EVs

The Sangguniang Panlungsod Committee on Environment is now finalizing the draft and committee report for the Electric Vehicle Ordinance of Davao City, which will specifically provide regulations on the use of EVs in the city.

SP Committee on Environment Chair Tek Ocampo, in an interview over Madayaw Davao on Tuesday, bared that his committee is in the process of finalizing the documents to be presented on second reading next week.

"Gina-complete na gyud namo ang committee report, and at the same time draft of the Electric Vehicle Ordinance (We have already completed the committee report, as well as the draft of the Electric Vehicle Ordinance)," Ocampo said, adding that they aim to present a data-driven and clear ordinance for consideration by the body.

Ocampo said that based on research, full EVs, when compared with present rates, would cost around 1–2 pesos per kilometer.

Ocampo also stated that the promotion of EVs is a priority for the City Government of Davao, as it is part of the priority legislations of Davao City, led by Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, since 2025.

For its formulation, they conducted research and invited resource persons from various stakeholders during committee hearings to shed light on the ordinance's implementation.

"The ordinance is specific for EVs. We have a monitoring council, and we also have specific funds allocated to promote EVs," Ocampo said.

The ordinance aims to encourage businesses to build more EV infrastructure, such as charging stations.

"Kinahanglan nato full EV para wala gyud emission, pag electric vehicle man gud walay emission, walay tambutso, wala tanan. So wala tay magasto kaayo. What we really need are more charging stations. Nindot kaayo kay sa atong series of committee hearing daghan kaayog kompanya na interesado magbutang og charging stations kay gwapo kaayo ang atong incentives na ginahatag man gud like pila ka tuig 3 years na 100 percent walay tax bayaran sa real property, and also ease of doing business (We need full EVs so that there will truly be no emissions. With electric vehicles, there are no emissions at all—no exhaust, nothing—so we won’t have to spend much. What we really need are more charging stations. It’s very promising because, in our series of committee hearings, many companies have expressed interest in installing charging stations. That’s because our incentives are very attractive, such as several years—around three years—100 percent exemption from real property payments, as well as ease of doing business)," he said.

Ocampo said that the ordinance will benefit private individuals, the public, businesses, and investors.

He added that the ordinance was also discussed jointly with the SP Committee on Trade and Commerce, paving the way for the approval of amendments to the Davao City Incentive Code, which provides tax incentives to EVs and related industries.

Electric vehicles are among the Priority Investment Areas in Davao City. According to the Incentive Code, which was approved on third and final reading in December 2025, the city will provide graduated exemptions on the payment of business taxes for a maximum of five years, as well as exemption from real property tax for up to three years if the investment falls under preferred areas.

"Daghan companies ginapaabot lang nila mapasa ang ordinansa. With the Davao City Incentive Code, plus this ordinance, haum na kaayo. Tanan ha private individuals makaapil ang atong private companies nga magpalit og transportation nga EV, so naa sila'y incentive, so dako sila'g ma-save sa mga taxes and all. Kadtong mga gusto mag-taxi, naay man ang public conveyance, public transport sector; apil pud sila didto kay part man pud na sila sa community nga gagamit sa EV puhon. So these are the things that we are looking forward to para ma encourage nato ang kadaghanan to shift to EV vehicles (Many companies are just waiting for the ordinance to be passed. With the Davao City Incentive Code, plus this ordinance, everything will be very well aligned. All private individuals can participate, and our private companies that will purchase EVs for transportation will also be included, so they can receive incentives and save significantly on taxes and other costs. Those who want to go into taxis—including the public conveyance and public transport sector—are also covered, because they are part of the community that will eventually be using EVs. So these are the things we are looking forward to to encourage more people to shift to electric vehicles)," he said.

Ocampo also said that the City Government of Davao is in the process of procuring EVs that will replace some of its existing vehicles used for public service.

"We are really envisioning a Davao City that is pro-green," he said. CIO