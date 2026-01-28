Davao City to step up job fairs in 2026

The Public Employment and Services Office (Peso) is set to intensify its employment drive this year, with the goal of surpassing last year’s record to provide more opportunities for job seekers.

Lilibeth Pantinople, Peso head, said that the initiative reflects the city’s commitment to expanding employment opportunities for all Dabawenyos, both in international and local placements.

“For this year, naa na ta'y mga naka line up nga job fair na iconduct for the first quarter kay gusto nato malampasan ang atoang 41 job fairs conducted last year (For this year, we have job fairs lined up to be conducted in the first quarter because we want to surpass the 41 job fairs we held last year),” she said.

The job fair schedule begins on January 30, 2026, at the Barangay Crossing Bayabas Toril Covered Court, followed by the February 6 schedule at the Mintal District Hall and the February 13 job fair at the Calinan Gym, Davao City.

A job fair will also be held at SM Ecoland on February 25 and March 11, 2026.

She added that at least 30 companies have confirmed to participate, including 20 local companies and 10 overseas employers.

There will be local job openings for customer service representatives, sales and retail employees, delivery and logistics personnel, marketing officials, and technicians. Nurses, cleaners, salon workers, production workers, and welders are among the available overseas jobs.

Pantinople also reminded the applicants that the registration will be onsite only, providing them a chance to meet employers directly without having to visit the company offices individually.

“Sa mga job seekers nga gusto mu join ani nga job fair wala nami ga pa online og application registration dretso na sila sa venue. Magsayo lang sila, mag business attire then magdala lang sila og sets of documents para dili na sila mag pa xerox, at least mga three sets kay basi daghan sila og gusto ma applyan (For job seekers who want to join this job fair, we are not doing online application registration, so you can go directly to the venue. They should wear business attire and bring sets of documents, so they don't have to get them photocopied. At least three sets, in case they might want to apply to many places),” she added.

Meanwhile, Councilor Enzo Villafuerte, Chairperson of the Committee on Social Services, underscored the city’s commitment to sustaining employment programs, noting that the series of job fairs reflects its dedication to bringing job opportunities closer to Dabawenyos.

“Yearly ni siya. Isa ni sa mga flagships projects kay ang tumong ani, just like other projects kay ipadoul ang mga employers nato sa atung mga provincial employees. So, kita kita ta didtoa sa mga nangita og trabaho (It's yearly. This is one of the flagship projects that we aimed at bringing our employers closer to our provincial employees, just like other projects. To all job seekers, we hope to see you there),” he said. CIO