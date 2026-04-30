Davao City tops 2M tourist arrivals in 2025

Davao City welcomed more than 2 million visitors in 2025, hitting a major tourism milestone as the city sustained its upward momentum with a 17.38 percent increase in tourist arrivals in March 2026 compared with the same month last year.

Willenito P. Tormis Jr., officer-in-charge of the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO), said Davao continues to benefit from rising traveler traffic by expanding tourism offerings while ensuring local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) gain stronger support.

“Isa ang Davao sa naga-enjoy sa mga increasing nga travelers and tourist arrivals. Daghan gyud ta og ginapangbuhat na mga initiatives kay we always believe na kaning mga local establishments nato need gyud og support, need gyud sila og push (Davao is among the areas benefiting from increasing travelers and tourist arrivals. We are doing many initiatives because we believe our local establishments truly need support and a stronger push),” Tormis said.

He said the city has introduced new tourism circuits, tours, and products to help local businesses stay visible and competitive.

“Kumbaga sila, present ilahang mga restaurants and establishments, but need gyud iremind ang people of these things na atoang ginabuhat. Mao na nag-introduce ta og new tourism circuits, new tours, new products sailaha para dili gyud mabiyaan atoang mga local SMEs (Our restaurants and establishments are already there, but people need to be reminded of what we offer. That is why we introduced new tourism circuits, tours, and products so our local SMEs will not be left behind),” he added.

The city’s major festivals remained strong tourism magnets, with Kadayawan Festival drawing 206,506 visitors in August 2025, while Pasko Fiesta attracted 192,969 arrivals in December.

Latest data also showed sustained growth in the first quarter of 2026, with 165,867 visitors in January, 173,344 in February, and 186,131 arrivals in March during the month-long Araw ng Dabaw celebration.

“Malipayon ta nga last March grabe ang increase sa atoang tourist arrivals, 17.38 percent ang atoang increase from last year. Dako kaayo na factor ang gibuhat nato nga month-long ang atoang activity sa Araw ng Dabaw ug daghan ta og mga bagong activities nga gibuhat (We are happy because last March our tourist arrivals posted a huge increase of 17.38 percent from last year). A major factor was our month-long Araw ng Dabaw activities and the many new events we introduced),” Tormis said.

Preparations are now underway for Duaw Dabaw in June 2026, which will feature sporting events, city-wide promotions, and expanded cultural showcases.

With sustained tourism growth, festival-driven traffic, and expanded tourism products, Davao City continues to strengthen its position as a premier destination while creating broader opportunities for local businesses. CIO