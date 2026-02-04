Davao City yields 3,123 metric tons of fish in 2025

The Davao City Agriculturist Office (CAgrO) Fishery Resources Management Division reported that Davao City produced 3,123.24 metric tons of fish in 2025.

Fishery Resources Management Division Head Aimee C. Evora, during a media conference last week, revealed that based on their production monitoring last year, they recorded a yield of 63.9 metric tons of tilapia, 916.34 metric tons of hito, and 2,143 metric tons of fish from fish cages in the Punta Dumalag mariculture area.

“Compared with 2024, a significant increase atong production, especially sa tilapia production (Compared with 2024, our production increased, especially in tilapia production),” she said.

She added that last year, their office distributed 562,000 pieces of fingerlings to upland aquaculture areas and also distributed 50,000 hito fingerlings.

Their office provided technical assistance to fish farmers to increase their fish production.

“Naka-establish pud ta og Project Lawa in partnership with Department of Social Welfare and Development and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, nga nakatabang mao ni-increase ag fish production sa Davao City (We also established Project Lawa, in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, which helped increase fish production in Davao City),” she added.

Evora, however, said that the total volume of fish produced in Davao City is not enough to supply all residents, although there is no shortage, as nearby LGUs help fill the gap.

Meanwhile, in a bid to secure higher and more sustainable fish production, their office continues to support the proposed ordinance declaring additional mariculture parks in Davao City, to be located in Lasang and Punta Dumalag.CIO