Davao City’s New Iconic Landmark: Anchor Land Delivers on Its Promise of World-Class Living

Anchor Land’s 202 Peaklane welcomes its first homeowners in Davao City, marking a major milestone for the development and the company’s successful expansion into the Mega South region.
The 28-storey development reflects Anchor Land’s strong entry into Davao, bringing its commitment to thoughtful design, sophisticated comfort, and quality living to one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-evolving urban centers. 202 Peaklane raises the bar for residential living in the region, catering to the aspirations of modern homeowners while offering a compelling investment opportunity.
Anchor Land redefines expectations for modern residential developments
One of 202 Peaklane’s defining features is its resort-inspired design, transforming everyday condominium living into a more elevated residential experience. Expansive open-air spaces, lush greenery, and a carefully curated mix of indoor and outdoor amenities create a refreshing retreat above the city. Here, residents can slow down, recharge, and pursue their favorite activities within a thoughtfully designed environment that brings the comfort of a getaway closer to home.
“202 Peaklane’s strategic location needs to be matched by a meticulously planned and well-built development. While we want residents to enjoy convenient access to Davao’s key establishments and landmarks, we also want to bring the essentials of comfortable living right to their doorstep. This level of convenience and amenity offering is a first for this district,” shares Anchor Land President Elizabeth Ventura.
Apart from this, homeowners at 202 Peaklane are also moving into residences designed to adapt to the way they live. Flexible floor plans allow residents to make the most of their space, whether setting up a home office, accommodating a growing family, welcoming guests, or creating a comfortable retreat to unwind at the end of the day.
“Customizable living spaces have always been a signature feature of Anchor Land developments. We recognize that every city has its own character and that residents have different needs and aspirations. That is why we tailor our developments to reflect the way people live in each community,” adds Ventura.
Anchor Land brings smart home innovation to Davao
With home security and convenience in mind, Anchor Land has equipped each residence at 202 Peaklane with a digital lock system. Residents can access their homes through fingerprint recognition, a personal passcode, or an exclusive key card, providing added security and flexibility.
Every residence at 202 Peaklane comes with fiber-optic connectivity for fast and reliable internet access, allowing residents to work, study, and manage their businesses from home with ease.
For added wellness, each unit is also equipped with an air purification system that helps maintain cleaner, fresher indoor air for a more comfortable and healthier living environment.
“We pay attention to every touchpoint of the homeowner experience. Beyond the design and features of each unit, we anticipate the everyday needs of our clients. Through our Jeeves-powered Online Property Management App, residents can conveniently manage access, communicate with the property management team, and access essential services in one place,” says Ventura.
Anchor Land sets a new benchmark for homeowner satisfaction
During the handover ceremony, 202 Peaklane’s first homeowners shared their satisfaction with the completed residences, noting how the delivered units aligned with their expectations. “It is nice to see the value of our investment come to life in the quality of the furnishings and the attention to detail,” shares one resident. “It feels good to know that we have invested in a home that we can grow into for years to come.”
As 202 Peaklane continues to welcome more homeowners in the coming days, Anchor Land looks forward to seeing the development grow into a vibrant community shaped by the people who call it home.
More than marking the completion of a project, this achievement highlights Anchor Land’s commitment to creating homes where people can build meaningful lives and lasting connections as the city moves forward.
For more information on the remaining 10 units, message facebook.com/202Peaklane/ or visit