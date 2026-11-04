Davao City’s New Iconic Landmark: Anchor Land Delivers on Its Promise of World-Class Living

Apart from this, homeowners at 202 Peaklane are also moving into residences designed to adapt to the way they live. Flexible floor plans allow residents to make the most of their space, whether setting up a home office, accommodating a growing family, welcoming guests, or creating a comfortable retreat to unwind at the end of the day.

“Customizable living spaces have always been a signature feature of Anchor Land developments. We recognize that every city has its own character and that residents have different needs and aspirations. That is why we tailor our developments to reflect the way people live in each community,” adds Ventura.