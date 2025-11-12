Davao City's rich organic agriculture showcased

The City Agriculturist Office (CAgrO) on Monday highlighted the produce and farm products of Davao City’s organic farmers during the official opening of the Organic Agriculture Month at Rizal Park on Thursday.

Participating groups during the event included the Saloy Organic Farmers Association (SOFA), PGS-Davao Organic Farmers and Advocates Association, Farmcoop, Sibulan Cares, Sibulan Barangay Council, Santiago Villas Rural Improvement Club (RIC), Agdao Buhangin Bunawan Farmers Association, Sustainable Livelihood Program Organic Farmers Association, Association of Davao Organic Advocates, Organic Practitioners, City Veterinarian Office (CVO), and the Organic Management Council.

Exhibited in stalls during the event were high-value vegetables, assorted root crops, fruits, planting materials, and herbal plants, native coffee, tablea chocolate, fermented dried cacao beans, and many more. The CAgrO also distributed information materials, fruit seedlings, vermicast, and vegetable seeds, while the CVO provided information on anti-rabies, biosecurity, and the code of practice for animal production.

In his message read by Davao City Councilor Lorenzo Villafuerte, Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte acknowledged the role that organic farmers play in ensuring food security in the city.

"The agriculture sector plays a crucial role in advancing socio-economic progress, fostering agribusiness innovation, advocating for food manufacturing and production, and creating livelihood opportunities that contribute to economic growth and ensure food security in our communities," the mayor said.

He added that the City Government of Davao commends the CAgrO and all its valued partners for their contribution in empowering farmers, crafting comprehensive plans, enriching knowledge and skills, and promoting agribusiness practices.

Sangguniang Panlungsod Committee on Agriculture and Food Chairperson Councilor Ralph Abella said in a speech during the event that they are now in the process of crafting the Food Security Ordinance, whose creation requires the participation and cooperation of various stakeholders.

During the I-Speak Media Forum held on Thursday, CAgrO Organic Agriculture Focal Person Jeana Ablen said that the city has seven farms certified through the Participatory Guarantee System (PGS)—a system that certifies small farmers and organizations adhering to the Philippine National Standards for Organic Agriculture.

The PGS-certified farms are located in Tamugan, Baguio District; Gumalang; Ula; Catalunan Grande; Tacunan; and Los Amigos for crop and animal production.

"Gawas sa seven ka PGS, naa ta’y farms pud, especially sa Sibulan na managed by cooperatives na tinuod gyud sila na certified farms, naa gyud silay gihawakan nga certification (Aside from the seven PGS-certified farms, we also have farms in Sibulan managed by cooperatives that are truly certified and have obtained their certifications)," she said.

She said that Sibulan is the source of organic products exported abroad. She added that out of the three co-ops in the area, two export organic bananas to Japan, one coop grows organic cacao and coffee, while another sells their organic products in local malls.

She mentioned that those exporting organic products are certified by third parties—the bananas from the certified coop in Sibulan are accredited by the Japan Agricultural Standard (JAS), while the cacao from Saloy is certified by Control Union as required by the European Union.

She said that since Davao City already has a local certifying body, they hope that more farmers will have their farms certified.

She said that their office continues to urge farmers to get certified, even through PGS, so that they can tap larger markets.

"The organic practitioners—some of them nagabaligya sa mercado—they are required certification kay para nay ipakita nga notification especially pag institutional ang expected buyer (The accredited practitioners—some of them sell in the market— are required certification so they can show it as notification, especially when the expected buyer is institutional)," she said.

She underscored that organic products have an edge and advantage, as consuming them helps reduce health risks. The process of organic farming is also environmentally friendly due to minimal use of chemical inputs.

She added that the display of organic products will continue every Thursday and Friday at Rizal Park.

The culmination of the Organic Agriculture Month will be held on November 31 at Rizal Park, where the awarding for the Gulayan sa Barangay Program will take place.

Ablen reminded that all-year-round farmers can request technical support on agricultural production, strategy, and good farming practices at their district offices. Their office also has fruit nurseries where farmers can avail themselves of fruit trees for free. Fruit seedlings are also distributed during caravans.

The CAgrO also maintains an organic farm in Marfori that produces organic vegetables and seedlings. Its products are distributed to beneficiaries primarily under the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO). CIO