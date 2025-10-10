Davao del Sur economy grows 4.9% in 2024

The economy of Davao del Sur grew by 4.9 percent in 2024, a slower pace compared to 6.5 percent in 2023 and 7.3 percent in 2022, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)–Davao del Sur Provincial Statistical Office showed.

According to the PSA’s Provincial Product Accounts (PPA) released on October 9, 2025, the province’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached ₱115.85 billion in 2024, up from ₱110.47 billion the previous year. The steady increase reflects resilience in local industries despite global uncertainties and challenges in the agriculture and resource sectors.

PSA Supervising Statistical Specialist Adeline G. Batucan, officer-in-charge of the provincial office, said Davao del Sur continues to post positive growth, supported by strong performances in the services and industry sectors.

Service-driven economy

Services remained the backbone of the province’s economy, accounting for 46.9 percent of total output in 2024. The industry sector contributed 32 percent, while agriculture, forestry, and fishing (AFF) made up 21.1 percent.

Construction led the growth, surging 17 percent in 2024, driven by ongoing infrastructure projects under the “Build Better More” program and private real estate developments near Davao City.

Other top performers were professional and business services (10.6 percent) and human health and social work activities (10.2 percent), reflecting the growing demand for outsourcing, administrative support, and healthcare.

Sectors such as public administration and defense (7.5 percent), information and communication (6.8 percent), transportation and storage (6.6 percent), and education (5.6 percent) also posted solid gains, fueled by consumer spending, digitalization, and the reopening of local institutions.

Agriculture and mining slow down

In contrast, agriculture, forestry, and fishing, which employ a large share of residents, declined by 1.6 percent in 2024 due to erratic weather, unstable commodity prices, and reduced productivity in major crops like rice, corn, and banana.

Mining and quarrying also dipped by 0.1 percent amid fluctuating demand and operational constraints in resource extraction.

Per capita output on the rise

The province’s per capita GDP climbed to ₱164,293 in 2024, up 3.8 percent from the previous year. PSA said this shows gradual improvement in local productivity and income levels, though growth remains below pre-pandemic momentum.

Batucan said the latest data highlight Davao del Sur’s resilience and adaptability, noting that construction, business services, and healthcare are emerging as new engines of growth.

Sustained but cautious outlook

Regional economists noted that while Davao del Sur’s economy remains on an upward track, its slower pace compared to Davao City’s 7.9 percent growth underscores the need to bridge the urban–rural gap in Mindanao.

They said modernizing agriculture and strengthening rural industries will be key to sustaining inclusive growth across the province.

The PSA presented the results during the 2024 Economic Performance of Davao del Sur and City of Davao Dissemination Forum and Capacity Development for Stakeholders held on October 9, 2025. DEF