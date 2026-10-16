Davao del Sur inflation eases to 11.7% in Sept

Inflation in Davao del Sur eased to 11.7 percent in September from 12.1 percent in August, as slower price increases for food and several other commodity groups offset higher transport costs, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported.

Despite the slowdown, September inflation remained significantly higher than the 1 percent recorded in the same month last year. The province’s average inflation rate reached 8.6 percent in the first nine months of 2026, according to the PSA’s report released Oct. 12.

Food and nonalcoholic beverages were among the main drivers of the slowdown, with inflation easing to 13.7 percent in September from 14.8 percent in August. Inflation also slowed for personal care and miscellaneous goods and services, declining to 4.4 percent from 4.9 percent, and clothing and footwear, which fell to 1.8 percent from 2.3 percent.

Food inflation fell to 14.5 percent in September from 15.7 percent in August, largely because price increases slowed for cereals and cereal products, as well as vegetables and other plant-based foods.

Inflation for cereals and cereal products eased to 20.3 percent from 24.2 percent, while vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas and pulses slowed to 81.7 percent from 94.5 percent.

Prices of meat and other parts of slaughtered land animals fell at a faster annual rate, with inflation reaching negative 10.8 percent in September from negative 10.5 percent in August.

However, higher prices for several food items continued to pressure consumers. Inflation for fish and other seafood accelerated to 16.2 percent from 14.4 percent, while fruits and nuts rose to 29 percent from 16.9 percent.

Transport inflation also climbed, reaching 21.6 percent in September from 19.2 percent in August. Prices for furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance increased at a faster annual rate of 5.5 percent, up from 4.3 percent.

Meanwhile, inflation for restaurants and accommodation services eased to 9.7 percent from 9.9 percent, while health inflation slipped to 7.7 percent from 7.8 percent.

The PSA also reported that the peso's purchasing power in Davao del Sur remained at 68 centavos in September. This means consumers needed P146.90 in September 2026 to buy the same basket of goods and services that cost P100 in 2018.

The figures highlight the continued pressure on household budgets despite the slight easing in overall inflation. MLSA