Davao economy tops ₱1.14T in 2025

The Davao Region’s economy surpassed the ₱1 trillion mark in 2025, demonstrating resilience despite earthquakes, extreme weather conditions, and governance concerns.

During the report on the region’s 2025 economic performance held on April 23 at Apo View Hotel, Regional Statistical Services Office 11 officer-in-charge Baby Jean P. Alid said growth held firm under pressure.

“The growth was achieved despite significant challenges, including double earthquakes, weather disturbances, and governance issues,” Alid said.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed the region’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP), at constant 2018 prices, reached ₱1.14 trillion in 2025, up from ₱1.08 trillion in 2024 and ₱1.02 trillion in 2023.

This translates to a 5.1 percent growth rate in 2025, slower than the 6.3 percent expansion in 2024.

The region ranked as the fourth fastest-growing economy among 18 regions and the fifth largest, accounting for 4.9 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

The services sector remained the primary growth driver, accounting for 62.1 percent of total output and expanding by 6.9 percent.

Its gross value rose to ₱707.15 billion in 2025, up from ₱661.52 billion in 2024 and ₱619.74 billion in 2023.

Industry made up 24.7 percent of the economy and grew 2.7 percent, with output increasing to ₱281.01 billion in 2025 from ₱273.74 billion in 2024 and ₱251.03 billion in 2023.

Agriculture, forestry, and fishing accounted for 13.2 percent and expanded 1.9 percent. Its gross value reached ₱149.68 billion in 2025, rebounding from ₱146.90 billion in 2024 after posting ₱147.45 billion in 2023.

Public administration and defense, including compulsory social security, led industry growth at 13.4 percent.

Human health and social work activities grew by 9.8 percent, while transportation and storage expanded by 8.2 percent, reflecting stronger government activity, sustained healthcare demand, and improved mobility.

On the expenditure side, imports surged 18.7 percent, followed by spending on valuables at 16.8 percent. Exports also rose 11 percent, signaling stronger trade engagement.

Per capita GDP increased from ₱188,571 in 2023 to ₱206,727 in 2025.

This reflects a 5.3 percent rise in 2024 and a 4.1 percent increase in 2025, indicating higher average economic output per resident.

Strong earthquakes and recurring weather disturbances disrupted economic activity in 2025.

These events damaged infrastructure, affected agriculture and transport, and strained public resources, particularly in vulnerable communities.

Concerns over infrastructure and flood control projects also drew public attention.

Reports raised questions about the effectiveness, quality, and transparency of flood mitigation efforts, especially in flood-prone areas.

Despite these challenges, the Davao Region’s diversified economy helped sustain growth. The dominance of services, coupled with steady industry output and recovering agriculture, provided a buffer against external shocks.

Increased government spending, stronger trade flows, and continued domestic demand also contributed to maintaining economic momentum. DEF