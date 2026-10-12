Davao firm eyes AI hub for Mindanao

A Davao-based company is pursuing plans to build artificial intelligence (AI) computing capacity in Mindanao, aiming to support local research, business development, and job creation by tapping the region’s renewable energy potential and growing pool of talent.

ABN Global Infinities Corp. launched its Mindanao AI and Computing Excellence (MAICE) initiative on Oct. 6, beginning with research and development partnerships with academic institutions before moving into talent development, pilot projects, and the proposed deployment of AI computing infrastructure.

The company is considering deploying 32 to 64 servers within six to nine months, with plans to expand to 128 to 256 servers within 18 months, according to Peng Zhen, a prospective technology provider from Taiwan.

However, the deployment remains in the planning stage. Zhen said ABN Global is working to secure authorization to purchase the servers. The initial rollout would use existing data center facilities before the company considers establishing computing capacity in or near Davao City.

The proposed infrastructure aims to give Mindanao businesses, researchers and public institutions greater access to computing resources for AI applications without relying entirely on facilities outside the region.

Each server would contain eight graphics processing units (GPUs), which handle the intensive calculations needed to train and run AI models. At full capacity, the proposed 128- to 256-server system would have 1,024 to 2,048 GPUs.

Zhen described the initial deployment as a proof of concept, with further investment depending on its performance, revenue potential, and financial viability.

“The Philippines has less, so which means the Philippines has a lot of chances and a lot of development space for AI usage,” Zhen said, pointing to potential applications in agriculture, disaster response, health care and public services.