Davao firm eyes AI hub for Mindanao

A Davao-based company is pursuing plans to build artificial intelligence (AI) computing capacity in Mindanao, aiming to support local research, business development, and job creation by tapping the region’s renewable energy potential and growing pool of talent.
ABN Global Infinities Corp. launched its Mindanao AI and Computing Excellence (MAICE) initiative on Oct. 6, beginning with research and development partnerships with academic institutions before moving into talent development, pilot projects, and the proposed deployment of AI computing infrastructure.
The company is considering deploying 32 to 64 servers within six to nine months, with plans to expand to 128 to 256 servers within 18 months, according to Peng Zhen, a prospective technology provider from Taiwan.
However, the deployment remains in the planning stage. Zhen said ABN Global is working to secure authorization to purchase the servers. The initial rollout would use existing data center facilities before the company considers establishing computing capacity in or near Davao City.
The proposed infrastructure aims to give Mindanao businesses, researchers and public institutions greater access to computing resources for AI applications without relying entirely on facilities outside the region.
Each server would contain eight graphics processing units (GPUs), which handle the intensive calculations needed to train and run AI models. At full capacity, the proposed 128- to 256-server system would have 1,024 to 2,048 GPUs.
Zhen described the initial deployment as a proof of concept, with further investment depending on its performance, revenue potential, and financial viability.
“The Philippines has less, so which means the Philippines has a lot of chances and a lot of development space for AI usage,” Zhen said, pointing to potential applications in agriculture, disaster response, health care and public services.
Research before infrastructure
Alvin “Bingkoy” Suemitsu, an electronics and communications engineer and ABN Global chief executive officer, said MAICE would combine the company’s engineering and systems integration experience with academic research to develop AI solutions suited to Mindanao’s needs.
The initiative brings together industry and academic partners, including Ateneo de Davao University, Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao and the University of the Immaculate Conception.
Its first phase will establish research priorities and strengthen collaboration. Subsequent phases will focus on developing local talent, conducting pilot projects and eventually expanding computing infrastructure with international technology partners.
Suemitsu said the initiative also aims to keep AI talent in Mindanao by providing students with internships, thesis support, and opportunities to work on actual AI projects.
Researchers will pursue studies addressing local needs, while engineers will receive hands-on training in deploying AI systems.
“We keep AI talent here in Mindanao, instead of losing it to Manila or abroad,” Suemitsu said.
Initial research priorities include crop monitoring and yield forecasting, disaster early warning and response, health care support, and more efficient local government services.
Mindanao’s energy advantage
Dr. Randell Espina, the first dean of Ateneo de Davao University, said Mindanao’s solar energy potential could help support AI computing infrastructure, although developers would need to address energy storage, electricity supply, and server cooling.
“We have solar because you have a lot of sunny days in Mindanao; we need that energy,” Espina said, noting that battery systems and complementary technologies would be needed to maximize solar power generation.
He also said AI could help improve agricultural productivity by providing farmers with better information about crop conditions and production needs.
Espina cited his research on agricultural intelligent drones, which aims to monitor farms and collect data that could help farmers determine interventions to improve yields.
He also raised the possibility of recovering heat generated by servers for other energy applications, subject to further technological development.
ABN Global executive Noel Payot Jr. said the company was coordinating with the local government on alternative energy sources, including waste-to-energy initiatives.
Jobs and business opportunities
Suemitsu said developing AI infrastructure could create jobs beyond the construction and installation phase, including opportunities in engineering, equipment supply, electrical systems, cabling and related services.
While some construction-related jobs would be temporary, he said longer-term employment could come from operating and maintaining the facilities. The initiative could also create opportunities for local suppliers, businesses and educational institutions.
He acknowledged that infrastructure development would need to account for its effects on surrounding communities, particularly its resource requirements.
For now, MAICE’s immediate priority is to establish research partnerships and develop local expertise before proceeding with the proposed computing expansion.
The project’s long-term economic impact will depend on securing financing, deploying the planned infrastructure, encouraging local institutions and businesses to adopt the technology, and developing AI applications that deliver measurable benefits to Mindanao.