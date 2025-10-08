Davao firm named National Finalist in 2025 Productivity Olympics

Belle’s Refreshing Juices, operated by Shechem Marketing, was recognized as a National Finalist under the Industry Sector – Small Enterprise Category during the 2025 Productivity Olympics National Awarding Ceremony held on October 1, 2025, in Taguig City.

Founded in 2015, Belle’s Refreshing Juices is a family-owned business born from the owners’ vegetarian lifestyle and passion for healthy living. Starting with just two flavors—mango and pineapple—the brand has since expanded to over 12 fruit juice variants, as well as new products such as fruit vinegar, virgin coconut oil, coco seasoning, and coco coffee.

Before reaching the national stage, Belle’s Refreshing Juices was declared the Regional Winner for Region XI in the 2025 Productivity Olympics. After a rigorous national selection process, it became one of only 30 National Finalists honored in Taguig City.

Owner Fretchen Belle Juanite represented the company during the ceremony, receiving a cash prize, a plaque of recognition, and priority endorsement for DOLE and NWPC training programs. She expressed her gratitude to RTWPB-XI and shared her hopes for future collaboration with the agency.

Launched in 2008, the Productivity Olympics is a flagship advocacy program of the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) and the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs). It aims to promote productivity and quality, showcasing the best improvement programs and practices of micro, small, and medium enterprises nationwide. PR