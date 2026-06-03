Davao firms told to file wage reports by Aug. 31

The Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) and the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Davao Region (RTWPB-11) have called on private establishments across the region to submit their 2025 Annual Establishment Report on Wages (AERW) on or before Aug. 31, 2026.

The report provides a verified and itemized listing of an establishment’s labor force, including the names of rank-and-file employees and their corresponding salaries and wages.

Labor officials said the annual submission helps government agencies monitor compliance with wage laws and gather data needed for wage-setting and labor policy decisions.

Under Article 124 of the Labor Code of the Philippines, as amended by Republic Act No. 6727 or the Wage Rationalization Act, all private sector establishments are required to submit the report.

Covered establishments include sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, cooperatives, and government-owned and controlled corporations without original charters or those organized under the Corporation Code of the Philippines.

The requirement also applies to company branches, which must file separate reports from their respective head offices.

DOLE and RTWPB-11 encouraged employers to submit their reports online through the AERW portal at aerw.nwpc.dole.gov.ph.

Establishments needing assistance may contact the National Wages and Productivity Commission through email at aerw@nwpc.dole.gov.ph or through its wage report hotlines /8-at (02) 8527-5519, (02) 8527-8011, and 0917-863-0855.

Labor officials urged employers to comply with the reporting requirement before the deadline to avoid delays in the consolidation of wage data and to support government efforts to promote fair and evidence-based wage policies. PR