Davao floriculture trade fair blooms along Coastal Road

Davao’s floriculture industry is in full bloom as 30 local merchants showcase flowers, plants, and handmade creations at the Floriculture Agri-Trade Fair, happening from March 6 to 29 along the Davao Coastal Road, near the Rotonda beside the Rio Carnival.

This year’s fair features a wide range of ornamental plants, herbs, and spices, offering both seasoned gardeners and first-time plant buyers a chance to bring home greenery suited for both indoor and outdoor settings.

Among the exhibitors, Jhovanie Salvacion from Marilog District, told the City Information Office that buyers should also understand the needs of each plant before making a purchase, stressing that plants are living investments requiring proper knowledge and care.

“Pag mupalit sila og tanom, ayha sa sila mag palit, hibaw-on nila kung unsa siya nga tanom kung pwede ba siya sa indoor or outdoor og kanus-a siya pwede diligan. Kung mag palit ta og tanom, dili kay pag abot nato sa balay pasagdan nalang nato siya kung mabuhi ba or dili kay sayang pod ang atoang kwarta nga ginagasto sa tanom (When they buy a plant, they should first check what kind of plant it is, whether it can be kept indoors or outdoors, and when it needs to be watered. If we buy a plant, we shouldn't just leave it alone because it would be a waste of the money),” he said.

The fair also highlighted handmade containers created from abaca, showcasing the ingenuity of local artisans.

Evelyn Laviña, President of the Floriculture Industry of Davao Inc., added that the plants are not merely decorative and they can also uplift households even during financially challenging times.

“We would like to invite Dabawenyos and those outside of Davao to come and visit. Plants are also part of your home. When you have them, and you see them, psychologically, you will be happy despite the financial crunch (We would like to invite Dabawenyos and those outside of Davao to come and visit. Plants are also part of your home, and once you have one, seeing it will psychologically make you happy despite the financial crunch),” she added.

With its diverse offerings, the event aims to encourage more floriculturists to participate in the industry and strengthen the city’s reputation as a hub for sustainable floriculture. CIO