Davao fuel, LPG prices hold steady in early June

Motorists and households in Davao City can expect relatively stable fuel and cooking gas prices through the first week of June, based on the latest monitoring report released by the City Government of Davao.

The advisory, issued through the Department of Energy-Mindanao Field Office (DOE-Mindanao) and the city's Inter-Agency Task Force for Emergency Socioeconomic Crisis Response, covers prevailing fuel prices from June 2 to 8 and household liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for June.

DOE monitoring showed that premium gasoline (RON 95) sold between P71.75 and P93.60 per liter, with an average price of P80.98 per liter. Regular gasoline (RON 91) ranged from P71.25 to P82.90 per liter, averaging P78.19 per liter.

Diesel prices ranged from P68.70 to P85.40 per liter, with an average of P76.71 per liter, while Diesel Plus products averaged P78.88 per liter and were sold between P70.90 and P83.00 per liter.

Premium Plus gasoline (RON 97/100), available at select stations, was priced at P84.20 per liter.

Kerosene remained the most expensive fuel product monitored, with prices ranging from P91.24 to P103.60 per liter and averaging P95.51 per liter.

The DOE-Mindanao said the prevailing pump prices will remain effective until June 8 unless oil companies implement staggered price adjustments or additional fuel outlets are included in future monitoring activities.

For households, the agency reported that an 11-kilogram LPG cylinder sold between P1,395 and P1,610, with an average prevailing price of P1,520.

While LPG prices are monitored monthly, the DOE noted that rates may still change if suppliers implement price adjustments during the month.

Fuel and LPG prices remain closely watched by consumers, transport operators, and businesses because of their direct impact on transportation expenses, food costs, and household budgets.

The DOE regularly monitors petroleum and LPG prices to promote market transparency and provide consumers with updated pricing information. The monitoring also helps government agencies identify unusual price movements and respond to consumer complaints.

City officials encouraged residents to stay informed about prevailing prices and report suspected overpricing or irregular fuel and LPG sales practices through official city reporting channels.

Consumers with complaints or reports of overcharging may coordinate with Davao City Reports for appropriate action and assistance. DEF