Davao fuel prices surge amid Iran-Israel tensions

Industry observers said the hikes mirror global crude oil volatility fueled by the intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel, raising fears of disruptions in major oil supply routes.

At the Shell station in Buhangin, unleaded gasoline rose from P62.45 per liter last week to P67.70. Diesel prices also increased.

Team leader Reclin Cadaang said the station follows national pricing advisories from the Department of Energy and directives from company headquarters.

“Kung unsay kuan sa DOE, mao nay ginasunod namo. Kung mosaka, mosunod pud mi (What the Department of Energy sets, that’s what we follow. If prices go up, we follow the increase as well),” Cadaang said.

She said customer traffic dipped briefly after the price adjustment because many motorists had already filled their tanks.

“Nigamay jud among customer ron kay daghan nagpa-full tank gahapon (Our customers have really decreased now because many of them filled their tanks yesterday),” she added.

A similar trend appeared at the Petron station in Buhangin. A station manager who identified himself as Botchok said gasoline and diesel prices also climbed sharply.

Diesel rose to P72.56 per liter from about P60.96 the previous week. XTRA gasoline reached P64.84 per liter, while XCS gasoline climbed to P65.84. Turbo diesel was priced at P74.56 per liter after an increase of around P11.60.

“It’s because of the war between Iran and Israel, which affects oil supply,” Botchok said.

At the Phoenix station along Dacudao Avenue, pump prices also moved upward. Unleaded gasoline sold for P66 per liter, premium gasoline for P67, and diesel for P76.36.

Cashier Doris Elmae said many motorists voiced concern about the rising costs.

“Many customers complain because fuel prices have become expensive and it affects their budget,” Elmae said, adding that several motorists filled their tanks before the increase took effect.

At Eagle Gas in Bankerohan, premium gasoline sold for P69.95 per liter, regular gasoline for P69.45, and diesel for P74.95, according to an attendant who declined to be named.

“Wala man silay masabi…aware gyud sila what happened karon sa atong environment nganong ingane (They don’t really have anything to say… they’re aware of what’s happening now in our environment and why it’s like this),” the attendant said.

The increases in Davao reflect broader movements in global oil markets. Benchmark crude prices such as Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate surged as traders worried that escalating hostilities could disrupt production and shipping in the Middle East.

One major concern for energy markets is the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime chokepoint through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude oil supply passes. Any threat to shipping in the area can quickly trigger price spikes.

Because the Philippines imports most of its crude oil, domestic pump prices remain highly sensitive to global market movements. The Department of Energy warned that if international prices continue to rise, retail pump prices could exceed P80 per liter for gasoline and diesel.

Higher fuel costs also carry wider economic consequences. Transport and logistics expenses often rise alongside fuel prices, which can push up the cost of goods and services.

Across the stations surveyed in Davao City, operators observed the same pattern: motorists and jeepney drivers rushed to refuel before the price hikes took effect, followed by a slowdown once the new pump prices were implemented.

Energy analysts said fuel markets will likely remain volatile as long as geopolitical tensions persist and risks to oil supply continue. Michaela Galagar, HCDC Intern