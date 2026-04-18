Davao inflation hits 5.9% in March

Inflation in the Davao Region climbed to 5.9 percent in March 2026, driven by rising transport, food, and housing costs, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said in its special report released on April 15.

The latest figure jumped from 3.3 percent in February and 0.6 percent in March 2025, signaling stronger price pressures across key household expenses in the region and tightening budgets for many families.

PSA–Davao attributed the increase mainly to transport, which surged to 11.9 percent from a slight contraction the previous month. Food and non-alcoholic beverages also rose to 5.7 percent, while housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels climbed to 7.0 percent, reflecting higher utility and energy-related costs.

“The uptrend in the overall inflation in March 2026 was primarily influenced by faster annual increases in transport, food, and housing-related costs,” the PSA said.

Food prices, which make up a large share of household spending, also picked up. Food inflation rose to 5.9 percent, driven mainly by cereals and cereal products, which jumped to 10.3 percent from 2.6 percent in February.

Rice and corn prices posted double-digit increases, while fish and seafood, as well as vegetables and other staples, also registered higher price movements, indicating supply and distribution pressures in the region.

Some sectors, however, showed easing price pressures. Restaurants and accommodation services slowed to 2.4 percent, while information and communication posted a lower inflation rate of 0.4 percent.

Across the region, Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental recorded the highest inflation rates at 7.9 percent, followed by Davao del Norte at 7.0 percent and Davao del Sur at 6.9 percent. Davao City posted a lower rate at 4.5 percent.

PSA said the sustained increase in prices continues to affect consumers’ purchasing power, especially for essential goods, underscoring the need to closely monitor key commodity groups and supply conditions. MLSA