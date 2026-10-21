Davao-led shipment sends first coconuts to Liberia



The Department of Agriculture (DA) Davao Regional Field Office 11 (DA-11) and Avante Agri-Products Philippines Inc. have dispatched the country’s first-ever export of whole green fresh young coconuts to Monrovia, Liberia, marking a milestone for the local coconut industry.

A send-off ceremony brought together government officials, Avante representatives, partner-farmers, the Philippine Coconut Authority and the Davao City Agriculture Office to mark the shipment.

The cargo consists of two 40-foot refrigerated containers carrying 1,600 sacks, or 32,000 coconuts, weighing an estimated 50 metric tons and valued at US$22,400.

Shipping line CMA CGM transported the cargo using its Smart Reefer Container technology to help maintain the coconuts’ freshness during the international voyage.

Coordinated with Liberia’s Ministry of Agriculture, the shipment will be donated to rural communities to support feeding programs and provide nutritious food to households.

The initiative highlights the potential of Philippine agricultural products to support humanitarian efforts while opening new international market opportunities for Filipino farmers and agribusinesses.

DA 11 and Avante said the milestone underscores the local coconut industry's potential when farmers, government agencies, exporters, and logistics providers work together. RAFIS11/DA DAVAO