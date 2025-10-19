Davao Light cuts power rate in Oct

Davao Light and Power Co., Inc.'s residential rate dropped by P1.4875 per kWh in October 2025, now at P9.1532/kWh from last month's P10.6407/kWh. Households using 200 kWh will see about P297.50 less in bills from October 11 to November 10, 2025.

The decrease is mainly due to lower power supply costs from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), where the company sources part of its supply.

Davao Light reminds customers that bills vary monthly with rates and consumption. Efficient electricity use can help manage costs. Try these tips:

1. Unplug unused appliances, as even those on standby use power that adds up.

2. Regularly clean your electric fan to prevent dust buildup. A dirty fan causes the motor to work harder, resulting in increased energy consumption.

3. Limit the number of times you open your refrigerator door. Every time the fridge door opens, a significant amount of cool air escapes, causing the appliance to work harder to maintain a cool temperature for your items.

4. Maximize the use of natural air during the cooler hours of the day. Open windows, let air flow in, and circulate inside your home, allowing you to cut back on using your air cooling appliances.

5. Use energy-efficient appliances. They are designed to consume minimal energy compared to standard appliances, significantly reducing your electricity consumption.

Davao Light, now in its 79th year, continues serving Davao, Panabo, Carmen, Dujali, and Sto. Tomas, and will soon expand to all of Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro. PR