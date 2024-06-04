Davao Light Engineers Achieve ASEAN Chartered Professional Engineer Title

ELECTRICAL engineers from Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light), a subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower), were recognized as globally competent professional engineers after being conferred the title of ASEAN Chartered Professional Engineers (ACPE) and included in the ASEAN Engineering Register (AER).

Four Professional Electrical Engineers — Roger Alinsub, Edward Cantero, Joel Deguito, and Dennis Rupenta — officially joined Jonathan Medalla, who was conferred the title much earlier, as ACPEs in the AboitizPower distribution utility last May 2024 at Hilton Manila in Pasay City. All five took their oath together as part of the AER in November 2023 in Bali, Indonesia.

ASEAN, or the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, is a political and economic union composed of the countries Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Lao PDR, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Viet Nam.

The ACPE is accorded to a professional engineer or practitioner from an ASEAN member country who has active and practical experience of not less than seven years, having spent at least two years in responsible charge of significant engineering works, among other requirements. As an ACPE, the engineers have the opportunity to work and practice their expertise in the ASEAN economies in collaboration with engineers of the host country.

Meanwhile, the AER is an official list or directory of engineers, engineering technologists, technicians and related associates in ASEAN. It is meant to promote recognition, safeguard the professional interest, foster high standards, and promote cultural and professional links of engineers in the region.

“The achievement is a testament to years of hard work, commitment to excellence, and passion for engineering. Being an ACPE offers new opportunities, respect, and recognition internationally,” Engineer Cantero said.

“I am close to retirement but it does not mean I have to stop attaining my goals. With this kind of learning environment in our company, we keep enhancing our skills and achieving our competencies,” added Engineer Alinsub.

Davao Light is the third largest private electric distribution utility in the Philippines, with a franchise area covering the cities of Davao, Panabo, and the municipalities of Carmen, Dujali, and Sto. Tomas.

“We foster an environment where we support and put value in our talents as they take charge of their personal and professional growth,” said Davao Light President and COO Rodger Velasco.

“Through our team members, we drive innovation and excellence, while upholding the highest standards of professionalism. When we value our workforce, we value our customers who deserve nothing less than world-class service.” PR