Davao market prices show mixed trends

Prices of several basic commodities posted mixed movements at Bankerohan and Agdao public markets ahead of June, with local rice, pork, bulinao, and some fish varieties becoming more expensive, while chicken and egg prices eased, according to a SunStar Davao market monitoring conducted on June 9, 2026.

Local rice prices edge higher

Rice prices remained relatively stable over the past two months, but vendors reported gradual increases in locally produced varieties.

Mang Jebert, a rice vendor at Bankerohan Public Market, said local rice brands such as V-160, Banay-banay, and Toner rose from P48-P50 per kilogram to P51-P53 per kilogram. Imported rice varieties, including Kuhaku, remained steady at P54-P58 per kilogram.

Vendors attributed the increase to rising fertilizer costs, which continue to push up farm production expenses.

The trend reflects earlier warnings from the Department of Agriculture (DA), which reported increasing fertilizer prices nationwide. Data from the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority showed that urea averaged P2,490 per 50-kilogram bag in mid-April, up significantly from P1,675 during the same period last year.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. previously warned that retail rice prices could climb further if farmers continue to rely heavily on conventional fertilizers.

Meanwhile, imported rice prices have remained relatively stable amid strong competition among traders.

For many consumers, however, even modest increases in rice prices can strain already tight household budgets.

"Basta dili man kaayo mo-taas, okay ra (As long as the increases aren't too steep, we can cope)," said Minerva, a regular shopper at Bankerohan Market. "Pero kung mo-taas gyud, mapugos mi nga mokunhod (But if prices keep climbing, we'll have no choice but to tighten our budget)."

She said a sustained increase in rice prices could force her family to reduce their meals from three times a day to two, a reality many low-income households are already weighing.

Egg prices drop, but vendors expect a rebound

Egg prices declined in May, although vendors expect demand to push prices higher as classes resume.

A vendor at Agdao Public Market said extra-large eggs dropped from around P230 per tray of 24 pieces in April to P210 per tray in late May. In Bankerohan, another vendor said XL eggs briefly fell to P7 per piece before climbing back to P9 as of June 9.

Consumers and vendors alike expect prices to increase in the coming weeks as students return to school.

"Pag-abli sa klase, daghan kaayo mopalit og itlog (When classes open, a lot of people buy eggs)," said Matet, a market-goer at Bankerohan.

"Baon, almusal — itlog gyud na (For packed meals and breakfast, eggs are always a staple)."

Pork prices vary across markets

Pork prices varied depending on the market and the cuts being sold.

One vendor at Bankerohan said pork prices increased from P330 per kilogram last month to P350 per kilogram, while some premium cuts reached P390 per kilogram.

Another vendor in the same market reported a slight decrease, saying prices fell from P290-P300 per kilogram in May to P280-P285 this month. The vendor added that pork prices usually rise during holidays and other periods of high demand.

At Agdao Market, vendors classified pork by grade, with Class A cuts selling for P270 per kilogram and Class B cuts at P250 per kilogram.

Chicken prices ease

Unlike pork, chicken prices posted a modest decline.

A vendor at Agdao Market, who declined to be named, said dressed chicken fell from P160 per kilogram last month to P155 per kilogram as of June 9.

The decrease provided some relief to consumers facing rising prices for other food staples.

Fish, bulinao prices surge

Among the seafood products monitored, lapu-lapu recorded the sharpest increase among major fish varieties.

At one Bankerohan stall, the price rose from P550 per kilogram last month to P650 per kilogram in June, an increase of P100 within a month.

A vendor attributed the price hike to limited supply.

"Kon daghan ang isda, barato. Kon kulang, mahal (When fish supply is abundant, prices go down. When supply is scarce, prices go up)," the vendor said.

The vendor said lower fish catches in recent weeks pushed prices upward. Meanwhile, Black Market or Black Sale fish, a locally traded variety, remained steady at P380 per kilogram.

The steepest increase recorded during the monitoring period was seen in bulinao at Agdao Market. The small fish, commonly used in soups and side dishes, jumped from P70 per kilogram in May to P100 per kilogram as of June 9, a 43 percent increase.

Vendors linked the spike to reduced supply from fishing grounds.

Meanwhile, suso, or freshwater snail, remained unchanged at P80 per kilogram.

As seafood prices continue to rise, consumers say they are increasingly turning to cheaper alternatives or buying smaller portions to stretch their budgets amid higher food costs. Casandra Payan and Cathy Jane Orias/SPAMST, SunStar Interns