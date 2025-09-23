Davao marks Creative Industry Month

The City Government of Davao, through the Office of Culture and the Arts, organized a series of activities in celebration of the Philippine Creative Industry Month. The initiative aims to honor local talent and fuel the growth of the city's creative economy.

On September 26, the Davao City Culture, Arts, and Heritage Summit will be held at the Holy Cross of Davao College.

“We will gather 200 leading cultural workers and artists to shape the city’s culture, arts, and heritage direction for the next three years,” Hernz de la Cruz, of the Office of Culture and the Arts, said.

A Creative Industry Exchange will also take place on September 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Davao City Recreation Center.

The day-long event is designed to be a public showcase and marketplace for Davao’s creative spirit.

Attendees can explore exhibits and shop for unique products from local artisans. The exchange will also feature a dynamic lineup of activities, including a watercolor painting workshop led by Lawig Diwa. This is a free workshop, and interested participants only need to bring their own materials.

A music workshop on songwriting with renowned Filipino singer-songwriter and cultural advocate, Joey Ayala, will also take place during the exchange. Ayala will also perform during the event.

Visitors and interested Dabawenyos may also join a hip-hop dance workshop, enjoy a film viewing activity, and witness a cacao demonstration.

These events underscore Davao City's commitment to transforming creative passion into a powerful economic and cultural force. More than a celebration of talents and creativity, this will also pave the way for a more vibrant and creative future for the city. CIO