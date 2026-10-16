Davao premium gas averages P100.53

Premium gasoline with a 97-octane rating averaged P100.53 per liter in Davao City as of Oct. 13, according to the Department of Energy-Mindanao Field Office (DOE-MFO).

The DOE-MFO’s latest monitoring showed that premium gasoline (RON 97/100) sold for P100.20 to P100.70 per liter.

Premium gasoline (RON 95) ranged from P85 to P98.50 per liter, averaging P90.84, while regular gasoline (RON 91) cost P84 to P92.80, with an average of P88.81.

Diesel prices ranged from P89.80 to P95.99 per liter, averaging P91.72. Diesel Plus was more expensive, selling for P93.30 to P98.40 per liter, with an average of P96.21.

Kerosene recorded the highest average price among the monitored liquid fuels at P113.55 per liter. Prices ranged from P109.20 to P120.48.

The DOE-MFO said the monitored pump prices would remain in effect through Oct. 19, although prices may change as more fuel retailers join the monitoring coverage or oil companies implement adjustments at different times.

The figures reflect prices recorded during the field office’s random monitoring of fuel retail outlets in the city.



LPG prices

Household liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices in Davao City ranged from P1,336 to P1,669 for an 11-kilogram cylinder, averaging P1,515.20, the DOE-MFO reported.

Unlike liquid fuel prices, the monitored LPG prices serve as a reference for the entire month. However, the field office said it would update the figures if suppliers implement price adjustments during the month.

The monitoring gives motorists and households a basis for comparing prices among fuel retailers and LPG dealers in Davao City.

Consumers are advised to check the prices posted by individual retailers before purchasing fuel or household LPG, as actual prices may vary and change with market adjustments. DEF