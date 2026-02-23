Davao Q4 palay, corn output drops

Palay and corn production in Davao Region declined in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, according to data released Feb. 23 by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Palay output dropped 9 percent to 113,281.58 metric tons from 124,434.23 metric tons in 2024. The harvested area also contracted 11 percent to 23,976.12 hectares, showing farmers brought fewer fields to harvest during the quarter.

Despite the decline in volume and area, productivity improved. Average yield rose 2.3 percent to 4.72 metric tons per hectare from 4.62 metric tons.

Most of the region’s rice harvest came from irrigated farms, which produced 88.8 percent of total output, while rainfed farms contributed the remaining 11.2 percent.

Among provinces, Davao del Norte led palay production with 34,875.35 metric tons, accounting for about 30.8 percent of the regional total.

Davao de Oro followed with 34,019.74 metric tons, and Davao Oriental produced 22,626.64 metric tons. Together, the three provinces produced 80.8 percent of the region’s palay supply for the quarter.

Corn production also declined, falling 5.9 percent to 86,916.15 metric tons from 92,406.56 metric tons in the same quarter the previous year.

Harvested corn area slipped to 52,830.95 hectares from 54,922.01 hectares.

Yield dipped 2.2 percent to 1.65 metric tons per hectare, down from 1.68 metric tons.

White corn dominated regional production, accounting for 81.7 percent of total output, while yellow corn made up 18.3 percent.

Provincial data showed Davao Oriental as the top corn producer with about 24,849 metric tons, or 28.6 percent of the regional total.

Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro followed, joining the top producer to account for 66.1 percent of total corn production.

The PSA said its palay and corn estimates came from quarterly farm surveys that track production, harvested area, yields, inputs, and planting intentions. MLSA WITH PSA REPORT