Davao Region fisheries output falls 5% in 2025

Fisheries production in the Davao Region declined in 2025 as losses in aquaculture and municipal fishing outweighed gains in commercial and inland subsectors, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) 2025 Davao Region annual fisheries production report furnished to SunStar Davao, Monday, March 23, 2026.

The agency reported that total fisheries output reached 61,290.97 metric tons in 2025, a decrease of five percent from the 64,483.43 metric tons recorded in 2024. The drop came despite production increases in most provinces, as a steep decline in Davao del Sur pulled down the regional total.

Davao Oriental led regional output with 24,966.18 metric tons in 2025, up 4.3 percent from 23,943.55 metric tons in 2024 and accounting for 40.7 percent of total production. Davao del Sur followed with 13,517.57 metric tons, plunging 40.8 percent from 22,814.52 metric tons the previous year. Davao Occidental produced 11,492.11 metric tons, rising 2.6 percent from 11,203.85 metric tons, while Davao del Norte increased 4.9 percent to 3,480.33 metric tons from 3,318.07 metric tons. Davao de Oro posted 3,277.88 metric tons, up 2.3 percent from 3,203.44 metric tons. The City of Davao contributed 4,556.90 metric tons.

Commercial fisheries expanded sharply. Output climbed 57.6 percent to 10,530.17 metric tons in 2025 from 6,679.97 metric tons in 2024. Davao Oriental powered the growth, producing 9,505.96 metric tons, up 53.8 percent from 6,181.59 metric tons. Davao Occidental edged up 4.5 percent to 192.35 metric tons from 184.11 metric tons, while Davao del Sur dropped 65.9 percent to 107.25 metric tons from 314.28 metric tons. The City of Davao recorded 724.61 metric tons.

Commercial fisheries refer to fishing activities carried out in marine waters beyond 15 kilometers from the shoreline, using vessels with a capacity of more than three gross tons.

Marine municipal fisheries weakened across the region. Production fell 7.5 percent to 29,616.27 metric tons in 2025 from 32,007.32 metric tons in 2024. Davao del Sur posted the steepest decline, dropping 40.2 percent to 2,469.87 metric tons from 4,127.23 metric tons. Davao de Oro slid 30.4 percent to 1,028.60 metric tons from 1,477.48 metric tons, while Davao Oriental decreased 18.0 percent to 14,241.77 metric tons from 17,374.54 metric tons. In contrast, Davao Occidental grew 25.0 percent to 9,680.67 metric tons from 7,743.61 metric tons, and Davao del Norte rose 21.0 percent to 1,566.56 metric tons from 1,294.16 metric tons.

Municipal fisheries involve fishing in coastal waters up to 15 kilometers from shore, using non-motorized methods or small boats with a capacity of three gross tons or less.

Inland fisheries posted gains but remained minimal. Production increased 41.5 percent to 36.77 metric tons in 2025 from 25.99 metric tons in 2024. Davao del Sur surged 156.3 percent to 8.51 metric tons from 3.32 metric tons, while Davao de Oro rose 80.9 percent to 18.72 metric tons from 10.35 metric tons. Davao Oriental grew 46.5 percent to 3.12 metric tons from 2.13 metric tons. Meanwhile, Davao del Norte fell 50.2 percent to 4.83 metric tons from 9.70 metric tons, and Davao Occidental declined 77.6 percent to 0.11 metric tons from 0.49 metric tons.

Inland fisheries refer to fishing activities carried out in rivers, lakes, and other inland waters using small vessels of three gross tons or less, or through fishing methods that do not require boats.

Aquaculture contracted significantly. Production declined 18.1 percent to 21,107.75 metric tons in 2025 from 25,770.14 metric tons in 2024. Davao del Sur posted the largest drop, falling 40.5 percent to 10,931.95 metric tons from 18,369.69 metric tons. Davao Occidental decreased 50.6 percent to 1,618.99 metric tons from 3,275.63 metric tons, while Davao del Norte slipped 5.4 percent to 1,913.77 metric tons from 2,023.92 metric tons. In contrast, Davao Oriental surged 215.4 percent to 1,215.33 metric tons from 385.29 metric tons, and Davao de Oro increased 30.0 percent to 2,230.56 metric tons from 1,715.61 metric tons.

Aquaculture refers to the cultivation of fish and other aquatic species in controlled environments, such as fishponds, pens, and cages. It also covers the farming of oysters, mussels, and seaweed.

Milkfish remained the top species in the region despite lower output. Production declined to 14,385.27 metric tons in 2025 from 19,239.17 metric tons in 2024. Big-eyed scad rose to second place after increasing to 6,884.11 metric tons from 4,951.75 metric tons, while squid slipped to third with 6,876.72 metric tons from 7,321.80 metric tons. Yellowfin tuna fell to fourth with 4,306.19 metric tons from 5,762.37 metric tons a year earlier.

The agency said the data, based on quarterly fisheries surveys, support agricultural performance monitoring and policy planning for the fisheries sector across the region. MLSA WITH PSA DAVAO PR