Davao Region inflation eases to -0.1% in Aug

Inflation in the Davao Region eased slightly in August, landing at -0.1 percent from -0.4 percent in July, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). This is a steep drop from the 4.9 percent inflation posted in August last year.

The PSA cited slower declines in transport, food, and housing costs.

Transport recorded a -0.5 percent dip compared to -2.0 percent in July, while food and non-alcoholic beverages slipped by -2.1 percent versus -2.4 percent a month earlier. Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels also moderated to -0.4 percent from -1.0 percent.

Inflation played out differently across the provinces. Davao City posted the highest rate at 0.9 percent in August, up from 0.6 percent in July, showing how prices there continue to edge upward. Davao del Sur stayed nearly flat at 0.5 percent (from 0.6), offering a bit of stability for households.

In contrast, Davao Occidental recorded the steepest drop, with inflation sliding to -3.3 percent from -2.4 percent, reflecting deeper price declines. Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro both held at -1.8 percent, though Davao de Oro improved slightly from July’s -2.1 percent. Davao del Norte also inched closer to zero at -0.2 percent after -1.3 percent in July, hinting at a slow recovery.

For comparison, the national inflation rate climbed to 1.5 percent in August from 0.9 percent in July.

At the same time, the PSA pointed out that faster price increases were seen in several sectors. “Faster annual increments were noted in the commodity groups of health, at 3.7 percent from 3.3 percent, restaurants and accommodation services, at 4.0 percent from 3.9 percent, and personal care, and miscellaneous goods and services, at 4.0 percent from 3.9 percent,” PSA said.

Food inflation also eased but stayed negative at -2.5 percent, from -2.8 percent in July. Vegetables, fish, and oils became more expensive, while cereals, particularly rice and corn, continued to drag prices down, with rice plunging -18.6 percent.

Central Visayas recorded the highest increase, jumping to 3.0 percent from 0.9 percent, followed closely by the National Capital Region at 2.9 percent (from 1.7 percent) and Ilocos Region and Calabarzon, both at 2.4 percent. The Cordillera Administrative Region also saw a climb, reaching 2.2 percent.

Some regions posted more modest gains, like Central Luzon at 1.1 percent, Mimaropa at 1.2 percent, and Bicol at 1.0 percent. Eastern Visayas returned to positive territory at 0.2 percent after being in the red the previous month.

On the other hand, several areas remained in negative territory. The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARM) remained the lowest at -1.3 percent, although it improved slightly from -1.7 percent in July. Soccsksargen followed at -1.1 percent, while Western Visayas and the Zamboanga Peninsula both posted -0.2 percent. MLSA