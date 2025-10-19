Davao Region inflation up 0.6% in September

Inflation in the Davao Region rose to 0.6 percent in September 2025, ending two consecutive months of deflation as prices for electricity and transport increased, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Region 11, released on October 17, showed.

The latest figure marks a reversal from –0.1 percent in August and a steep drop from 2.8 percent in September 2024. The PSA attributed the uptick to faster annual increases in the cost of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, which climbed 3.0 percent from–0.4 percent the previous month.

“The main drivers of the upward trend in the region’s overall inflation in September 2025 were the faster annual rate of price increase in the indices of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, at 3.0 percent from –0.4 percent, and transport, at 1.5 percent from –0.5 percent,” the PSA said.

The agency also reported price increases in health (4.3 percent) and personal care and miscellaneous goods and services (4.1 percent). On the other hand, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages continued to decline, falling 2.4 percent, a deeper drop compared to –2.1 percent in August.

Food inflation remained in negative territory due to cheaper rice, cereals, and fruits, but the PSA noted sharper price hikes in vegetables, which surged 10.3 percent, and oils and fats, which jumped 20.6 percent.

“The region’s food inflation recorded a faster price decline at –2.9 percent in September 2025 from –2.5 percent in the previous month,” the PSA added, pointing to the “commodity group of fish and other seafood, at –0.4 percent from 6.0 percent,” as the main contributor to the slowdown.

Across provinces, Davao del Sur posted the highest inflation in the region at 1.0 percent, while Davao Occidental registered the lowest at –2.3 percent. Davao City recorded an inflation rate of 1.7 percent, mirroring the national average.

Nationally, the country’s inflation climbed to 1.7 percent in September from 1.5 percent in August. Among the 18 regions, Central Visayas posted the highest rate at 4.1 percent, while Barmm recorded the lowest at –1.5 percent.

The PSA said the modest rebound in prices in the Davao Region signals a slight upward movement in overall price levels after months of decline. Inflation in the region has been on a downward trend since late 2024, falling into deflation territory by mid-2025 before inching up again in September. MLSA