Davao rice, fish prices rise

Davao City shoppers paid more for special rice, galunggong, string beans, and carabao mangoes in early August, while pork and refined sugar became cheaper, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Davao del Sur Provincial Statistical Office

The average retail price of special rice reached P66.17 per kilogram during the first five days of August, up from P64.83 in the second half of July and P64.67 in the first half.

The increase was sharper compared with a year earlier, when special rice sold for P55.06 per kilo in early August 2025.

Fish prices also climbed. Galunggong averaged P280 per kilo in early August, up from P270 in the second half of July and P226.67 in the first half.

Compared with early August 2025, when galunggong averaged P176.67 per kilo, the latest price was nearly 59 percent higher.

The higher prices of these household staples could put additional pressure on food budgets, particularly for families that rely on rice and fish for everyday meals.

Vegetable and fruit prices rise

String beans averaged P109.83 per kilo in early August, up from P98.33 in the second half of July. The price also exceeded the P91.83 recorded in early August 2025.

Carabao mangoes rose to P140 per kilo from P122.50 in the second half of July. They also cost more than the P129 average recorded a year earlier.

Pork, sugar become cheaper

Pork kasim offered some relief to shoppers, averaging P330.17 per kilo in early August, down from P341.83 in the second half of July. The price was also lower than the P365 recorded in early August 2025.

Refined sugar fell to P82.33 per kilo from P83.26 in the second half of July. A year earlier, it averaged P89.17 per kilo.

Hawaiian ginger also eased to P153.67 per kilo from P160.33 in the second half of July. Its price was below the P172.50 recorded in both phases of August 2025.

The PSA Davao del Sur Provincial Statistical Office said its Price Situationer of Selected Agricultural Commodities provides biweekly updates on average retail prices gathered through the Retail Price Survey of Commodities for the Generation of the Consumer Price Index.

The survey tracks prices at stores and other outlets where households commonly buy goods and services. Outside Metro Manila, the agency collects prices during the first five days and again from the 15th to the 17th of each month.

The report, released Oct. 6, covers prices recorded from Aug. 1 to 5, 2026. MLSA