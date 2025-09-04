Davao Startup Week goes global

Davao’s startup ecosystem is fast emerging as one of the most dynamic in the Philippines, and this year’s Davao Startup Week is shaping up to be both a milestone and a catalyst for further growth.

Now on its fourth year, the event runs from September 24 to 27, 2025, under the theme “Grassroots, Global Reach: Scaling Innovation from the South.” It reflects Davao’s ambition to position itself as a serious contender in the global innovation landscape.

The four-day gathering is expected to draw over 2,000 participants—including investors, startup founders, students, policymakers, and community leaders—for five flagship events: the GovTech Mindanao Summit, Mindanao Startup Ecosystem Summit, Techstars Startup Weekend: Social Impact, Angel Investing 101 x Davao Investors Mixer, and the Davao Innovation Night and Startup Champion Awards.

Organizers are also expanding the reach beyond Davao City, tapping innovators from Mindanao’s provinces.

“For the past years, the events have been centered in Davao City alone. So right now, we are extending the invitations to different provinces because we can see the potential of these young innovators from different provinces," said Val Anthony Cimafranca, convener of Davao Startup Week 2025, during the Habi at Kape forum on September 3.

That provincial outreach mirrors a bigger shift: while Metro Manila still dominates venture funding, Davao is steadily gaining global attention. In the StartupBlink 2025 Global Startup Ecosystem Report, Davao ranked third in the Philippines, overtaking Cebu City, and posted the country’s fastest growth rate at 97%. Globally, it jumped 163 places to rank 580th among more than 1,000 cities.

The city’s rise is striking, given the national picture. In 2024, Philippine startups raised about US$273.6 million, yet the country slipped to 64th worldwide, highlighting gaps in infrastructure, policy, and early-stage capital. Davao’s progress, however, is being viewed as a model for decentralizing innovation and showing how regional ecosystems can thrive with the right mix of community support, capital, and institutional backing.

A big force behind Davao’s startup rise is Ideas Davao, a Department of Science and Technology (DOST)-supported initiative that has been growing Mindanao’s innovation ecosystem since 2021. Backed by DOST-PCIEERD’s ReSEED Program, IDEAS Davao has already helped more than 150 startups, launched acceleration programs, and opened doors to local funding. In 2023, it earned the prestigious Kabalikat Award for advancing grassroots science and innovation.

This collaborative spirit, where angel investors, cooperatives, and local enterprises actively step in, gives founders more options instead of relying only on Manila-based venture capital. Davao Startup Week builds on this energy, creating a platform where entrepreneurs can find mentors, pitch to investors, and connect to markets, all while showcasing the city’s strengths in agritech, logistics, fintech, and social innovation.

The momentum is clear. Last year’s Startup Week drew 54,000 online viewers, partnered with 19 organizations, hosted 16 official events, and generated over ₱1.5 million in sponsorships. Organizers are confident this year will be even bigger, with a stronger push to spotlight provincial innovators and deepen ties among local governments, investors, and private enterprises.

But beyond the numbers, Davao’s startup story is changing how people see Mindanao. It’s demonstrating that local talent can address local problems and still compete effectively globally.

Suppose this year’s theme, “Grassroots, Global Reach,” lives up to its promise, Davao Startup Week 2025 could be a turning point for Mindanao, proving that world-class innovation doesn’t have to start in Metro Manila. In that case, it can rise wherever communities and institutions come together to unlock potential. DEF